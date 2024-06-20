The Spanish national team beat Italy 1:0 in the Euro 2024 match

The Spanish national team beat Italy in the match of the second round of the Euro 2024 group stage. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on Thursday, June 20, at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen and ended with a victory for the Spaniards with a score of 1:0. The only goal was scored in the 55th minute, an own goal scored by Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Spanish national team scored six points in the first two rounds of the group stage and advanced to the playoffs early. The Italians are second in the Group B table with three points. They are followed by Albania and Croatia, who have one point each.

In the previous two matches of the gaming day, two draws were recorded. The Serbian national team lost in the last minute in the game with Slovenia (1:1). The British and Danes also did not reveal the winner – 1:1.

Euro 2024 takes place in ten cities in Germany from June 14 to July 14. The current champions of the continent are the Italians.