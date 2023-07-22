Mo Katir, the athlete who will lead Spanish athletics in the next World Cups in Budapest (August 18 to 27) showed his magnificent form when the sun was already setting at the Luis II Stadium in Monaco by breaking the European record of the 5,000m, with a mark of 12m 45.01s, lowering the previous continental record (12m 48.45s) held by the unbeatable Norwegian Jakob by more than three seconds. Ingebrigtsen for two years. Katir finished fourth in a test intended to break the world record, 12m 35.36s, with hares steps of 2m33s for 1,000; 5m 7s at 2,000 and 7m 37s at 3,000m. The heat and humidity, and a tremendous equality between the contenders for the world record, who finally decided for the victory rather than the brand, ended expectations. The victory went to the Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet (12m 42.18s). “The other athletes were very strong, but I am also strong now, so I tried to win until the last meters,” said Katir, 25, who in March had broken the continental record for 3,000m on the indoor track in Liévin (France) (7m 24.68s). “Actually, my goal is to get the European record, so I’m very happy.”

The athlete from Mula, trained, like the 800m European champion Mariano García, by Gaby Lorente, will contest the 1,500m test at the Spanish championships this weekend, although his intention in Budapest is to contest both the 1,500m and the 5,000m of the World Cup. The one in Monaco was his first competition since June 24, when he won in Silesia in the 1,500m of the European championship for teams. Although on June 15 he ran the 1,500m in 3m 28.89s, his second best mark ever, Katir then considered that he had trained volume very well but needed to tune up to pick up speed. Thus, the month of July he has been concentrated at altitude, in the Sierra Nevada, to acquire the speed that he exhibited yesterday on the Monegasque track. Another Spaniard participated in the race, Thierry Ndikumwenayo, who achieved his personal best, also going below 13 minutes (12m 55.47s).

The meeting, the Diamond League of Monaco, heated it up, when the sun was still hot and the humidity skyrocketed, Faith Kipyegon beating the world record for the mile by almost 5s (4m 7.64s, a good level mark for 1,500m), held by the Dutch Sifan Hassan (4m 12.33s) since 2019. The one for the mile (1.6 09m) is the third world record that in seven weeks of a phenomenal summer in Europe has been surpassed by the Kenyan athlete, after the 1,500m (3m 49.11s) on June 2 in Florence, and the 5,000m (14m 5.20s) on June 9 in Paris. Like Katir, Kipyegon, 29, mother of one child and double Olympic and world champion, will try to mark her time by doubling 1,500m and 5,000m in August in Budapest, one year before the Paris Games. In the world record mile, the Catalan Esther Guerrero achieved her personal best run (4m 22.28s), just over a second from the national record.

