Ismail Haniya, Hamas political leader, and Fuad Shukr, number two Lebanese militia Hezbollah, died a month ago within a few hours of each other. The first in Tehran (Iran); the second in Beirut (Lebanon) and both in bombings by the Israeli Army. Since then, the West has been expecting harsh reprisals from Iran – a supporter of both fundamentalist organisations – which has already announced a “harsh punishment” against Israel. Meanwhile, the countries of the Middle East are holding their breath in anticipation of an imminent escalation of the conflict, especially Lebanon. “The exchange of fire [entre Hezbolá e Israel] “It is constant,” says the head of the Army Operations Command, Lieutenant General José Antonio Agüero Martínez, upon his return from a discreet three-day visit to the Spanish contingent deployed in southern Lebanon as part of the UN peacekeeping mission.

Agüero traveled last Monday to the Miguel de Cervantes base, in the town of Marjayoun (in the southeast of Lebanon), from which the Spanish contingent leads the United Nations peace and stability mission (UNIFIL) in this hot zone of the country led by Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro. “The war in Gaza has drastically changed the scenario,” Agüero confirmed, referring to the fact that before October 2023 – when Hamas militants attacked Israel by surprise and killed and kidnapped hundreds of people – violations on the border between Israel and Lebanon were usually carried out by shepherds or hunters. Now that has changed, he says in a note, and “the exchange of fire is constant.” This week was Agüero’s first visit to a mission abroad since he was appointed head of the operations command a month ago.

A thick column of black smoke rises from the southern Lebanese border town of Khiam following an Israeli airstrike on Friday. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

In the multinational brigade that Lázaro has led since 2022 (3,500 men and women of nine nationalities), “there is no sense of tension,” according to the lieutenant general in charge of Spain’s operations abroad. However, there is a certain resignation and “patience” in coping with the “inconveniences that come with raising the state of alarm,” something that happens with some frequency in missions of this type and which entails, for example, wearing a bulletproof vest, putting on a helmet, restricting movements outside the bases, or taking refuge in bunkers. “Over time, the sound of rocket launches and artillery explosions in the distance is experienced with a certain naturalness,” Agüero stressed. Yesterday, Israeli attacks were recorded against 10 Hezbollah targets, according to Benjamin Netanyahu’s Army.

Fortification of bases

Less than a month ago the alert level at the base where the Spanish military operates was at one (the least serious), but after the murders of Haniya and Shukr the Spanish military is living with the tension of constantly studying whether to raise it to level two or three, which means ““bunkerize”according to military sources a few days ago. At present, the Ministry of Defence is limited to responding that at the moment there is “no news” on the alert levels.

Despite this tense calm and being caught in the crossfire between Israel and Hezbollah, Agüero assures that the soldiers who are part of UNIFIL are not the target and announces that his mandate, which is now halfway through, will likely be renewed with the agreement of all parties. There is an apparent normality, but Agüero says that the alarms these days are “frequent” and that the Spanish soldiers – some 650 – especially the sappers, are focusing on improving the fortification of the Spanish bases.

The Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, who did not travel with Agüero to Lebanon for security reasons, had already stated a month ago that the situation was “complicated and difficult” and that the Spanish contingent was taking “all necessary security measures”. After 11 months of attacks, more than 40,000 people have lost their lives in Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the 1,200 killed and almost 300 kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October.