Noura Al Suwaidi, General Secretary of the General Women’s Union, received Her Excellency Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Spanish Cooperation at the headquarters of the Women’s Union, in the presence of His Excellency Alvarez Barthey Dr. Antonio is the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Spain to serve the issue of supporting and empowering women.

During the meeting, Noura Al-Suwaidi affirmed that the General Women’s Union welcomes the development of prospects for cooperation between the two friendly countries, in order to advance the march of women’s development to advanced ranks in all fields and sectors.

During the visit, the Spanish Minister was briefed on the role of the General Women’s Union and its most important achievements in the file of supporting and empowering women, thanks to the support, patronage and guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates”, which includes The launch of the National Strategy for Empowerment and Entrepreneurship of Women in 2002 and updated 2015-2021, which provided a reference framework for federal and local government institutions, civil society institutions and the private sector in launching initiatives in support of women, in addition to launching a package of projects and initiatives that had a clear impact on the leap The quality of the women’s empowerment file, including the National Initiatives for Gender Integration Project in the UAE, which resulted in the Cabinet’s decision to establish the UAE Council for Gender Balance in 2015, with the aim of reducing the gap between males and females in working in the state’s sectors and working to achieve a balance between them. In the centers of decision-making and the enhancement of the role of women in all areas of life as a basic partner in making the future, thanks to continuous efforts For the General Women’s Union, the program of women’s political empowerment has reached its climax, and the percentage of women’s representation in the Federal National Council has been raised to 50%, thanks to the wise leadership.

For her part, the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation praised the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and her great role in strengthening the presence of the United Arab Emirates within the ranks of the countries of the world in the file of support and empowerment of women in accordance with the best international practices, expressing her great admiration for her enlightened faith in the role of women. The essential factor in society and its keenness to give it a full opportunity to participate in the process of construction, development and modernization in various aspects of life, which strengthened the leadership of the UAE in all sectors and fields regionally and internationally.