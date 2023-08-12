“It is a great honor and pride that our country put forward a strong candidacy and that it has great opportunities for the first time in its history to fill the presidency of the European Investment Bank,” Calvino told reporters in the southwestern Spanish city of Cadiz.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Luxembourg, the European Investment Bank “provides financing for projects that contribute to achieving the goals of the European Union inside and outside the Union,” according to its website.

And Nadia Calvinho, who is also the first vice president of the Spanish government, will compete with the European Commissioner in charge of competition, Margrethe Vestager, who is nominated for Denmark.

German Werner Heuer’s successor will be appointed to head the institution in mid-September, during a meeting of European economic and finance ministers in the city of San Jacques de Compostela in northwest Spain.