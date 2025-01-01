The party of New Year’s Eve It is one of the most endearing of the year in Spain. Some celebrate it with family and others with friends, but generally, it is an evening of memories and toasts of hope in the company of loved ones. Public figures usually show how they live it and Rosaliathe popular Catalan singer, did not want to be outdone and has surprised many.

And the artist from Sant Esteve Sesrovires, who usually spends many seasons in the United States or France for her professional career, decided to be at home during these dates, or at least in end of year. And he surprised by showing on his official Instagram channel where, and with what look, he spent New Year’s Eve.

Thus, as seen in the video, Rosalía was at The Javis, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, who organized a party in style, with more than fifty friends, to say goodbye to the year. The trio of artists have a well-known relationship and have already met on other occasions, for example, on the last birthday of the ‘Despechá’ singer in Paris. This time their meeting was the spectacular Malasaña house of the couple of directors.

With dozens of familiar faces

Thus, in a video that Rosalía has shared, she appears singing 'Normal', one of the latest songs by Carolina Duartein which he collaborates. In the images he appears with Diego Ibáñez, one of the singers of the 'indie' group, in the center of a room full of people who record them and jump to the rhythm of a grand piano that plays the song. The audience stands out for being mostly dressed in black, just like that, which is why Rosalía's scrunchie stands out especially.









The artist, with a discreet dress, wore, as her only and notable accessory, a semi-collected in her hair with a large bow and long ends made with a ribbon with the flag of Spain and this has been another of the most talked about topics of her last known appearance.

Beyond this, the party had other ‘hits’, such as the presentation of the night and the chimes by a New Year’s Eve television icon, Anne Igartiburuwhich was one of the surprises of the night and said goodbye to the year from a stage in the mansion’s garden. Other popular faces were at the event, such as Guitarricadelafuente, Brays Efe and Macarena García were at the party, which had several performances and ended with DJs.