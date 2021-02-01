280 kilometers southwest of Madrid, the fertile land of Extremadura hides the new oil of our days. Under the Sierra de la Mosca, next to Cáceres, the mining company Infinity Lithium awaits the granting of the administrative permits necessary to exploit one of the first lithium extraction projects in Europe. The “white gold” is a key metal for the batteries of electric vehicles, those that both Spain and the European Union want to be the majority in a few decades. And its exploitation can make Spain a European and global benchmark.

“For Europe to remain the second largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, the extraction and processing of lithium must be within our borders.” This is how it manifests David valls, responsible for Extremeña del Litio. This is the joint-venture created by Infinity Lithium and the Spanish Sacyr to exploit the deposit and carry out the San José de Valdeflórez project. “Right now there is no production of lithium hydroxide in Europe, and it is the main element for the arteries of electric vehicles,” he explains. After an investment of 300 million euros, the mine could generate around 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, with a forecast of exploitation for at least 30 years. Another similar project, piloted by Lithium Iberia in the nearby area of ​​Las Navas, has just submitted the formal application for exploitation.

Electric mobility offers a golden opportunity for many economic sectors, and also new incentives for the recovery of emptied Spain. While Spanish vehicle plants are already positioning themselves to manufacture the car of the future, their potential for economic boost goes much further. Areas such as mining, the development and construction of charging infrastructure or associated services will grow in the heat of electromobility. According to a study by Transport & Environment, electromobility can generate up to 23,000 jobs, in areas such as vehicle manufacturing and their supply chains, but also charging or energy production.

Infinity Lithium project in Cáceres

Leaders in charging technology



16 electric or plug-in hybrid models are already manufactured in Spain, and another four could arrive in the next two years, according to the Anfac automobile association. Last year, until November, 47,568 electric cars were produced, 280% more; and 72,755 plug-ins, a hundred times more. The Government expects that in 2030 there will be five million electric vehicles in Spain. Meanwhile, Spanish companies are already beginning to consolidate in the disputed business of electric recharging. An example is the motorcycle manufacturer Silence with its pioneering battery exchange system, Battery Swap, “unique in the world”, according to its founder and CEO, Carlos Sotelo, which opens the way to enjoying a subscription model that ends with long recharging times. Another is Ibil, which in a decade has become the largest manager of charging points in the country, with more than 1,700 points in operation. The company, created by Repsol and the Basque Energy Entity (EVE), finalizes imaginative solutions for the problems of this type of infrastructure. Together with Irizar, it has launched two pioneering energy storage projects by recycling scrapped electric bus batteries. And finalize a payment solution that avoids the tedious process of registering with each recharge company, says its CEO, Aitor Arzuaga.

Also a pioneer worldwide is Wallbox, the young Barcelona company that has already become a benchmark in residential charging, and is already targeting public and semi-public charging. “We do all the design and the technological process,” explains Bárbara Calixto, CMO of the company. Founded in 2015 by Enric Asuncion, an engineer from Tesla, and Eduard Castañeda, the company already has 350 workers between Spain, China and the United States. It has two facilities in Spain that are already becoming small due to the demand pull. The key to your success: «We offer more than just a box on the wall. Ours are smart chargers, in connection with the vehicle and with the network, which allows to manage costs by choosing at what time to charge, or exchange energy with the vehicle. Present in more than 60 markets, it has agreements with the main manufacturers, such as Volvo and Seat. He has even hired in the middle of the pandemic. And although the company has a plant in China, production for Europe takes place in Catalonia. In fact, this is one of its strengths. “Having the cycle of innovation, manufacturing and control, together with the laboratories, is key. That is why we have managed to manufacture the products so quickly, with very short development cycles, “explains Calixto, who sums it up in one sentence:” Manufacturing all the components here guarantees that the product works. “

Battery station and Silence store

The jewel in the crown of electrification, however, are batteries. For their manufacture, Europe currently depends on the lithium extracted in South America (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile and Peru accumulate 85% of the planet’s reserves) and on the expertise of the Asian firms that manufacture them. It is estimated that the lithium in a vehicle travels more than 50,000 km before the user drives it, which obscures the environmental footprint of its manufacture. Extracting lithium in Extremadura could reduce the carbon footprint of manufacturing an electric in Europe by up to 10%. For this reason, the San José de Valdeflórez project has aroused the interest of the European Union and has received the praise of the European Battery Alliance (EBA), the association that seeks to encourage the construction of battery factories on European soil. The platform that coordinates it, InnoEnergy, will invest 800,000 euros in the project.

The mine could start operating this year, provided it obtains the pending permits. «It does not depend on us, but on the administration», Valls explains. The project has the opposition of the current Cáceres City Council (PSOE), on which part of the procedures depend, and of several environmental groups, critical of its environmental impact and its proximity to the urban center. Meanwhile, Extremeña del Lithio’s plans go beyond the extraction of the precious «white gold». “The project is not a mining project, but a mining industrial one”, details Valls, a geologist by profession. Two and a half kilometers from the mine, the company plans to erect a chemical treatment plant to refine lithium hydroxide, the element that battery factories later use to build the precious heart of electric cars, which amounts to 40 % of its value. Hence, the mine can also serve to seduce a battery manufacturer to establish itself in our country, a key infrastructure on which the future of the industry depends. “Spain considers that it is extremely important that the production of cathodes and batteries remains in the country,” says Valls, who admits that there have been “approaches”. «We have spoken with all the players in the sector at the European level, manufacturers of batteries, cathodes, vehicles … AND everyone has been interested».