Thanks to a relationship now cracked by the Superlega affair, which saw Andrea Agnelli and Florentino Perez antagonizing the presidents of all the European national football leagues, the Spanish Liga openly sided against the now former Juventus number one the day after the resignation of the entire board of the Juventus club.

In a statement addressed to UEFA, the representative of the Spanish clubs Javier Tebas asked for investigations into possible infringements of the Financial Fair Play implemented by the Turin club: “After the resignation of the Juventus board of directors in the late evening of Monday 28 November – it reads – LaLiga calls for the immediate application of sporting sanctions to the club. LaLiga had already filed an official complaint against Juventus in April 2022 with UEFA in which it alleged violations of the financial fair play regulation which the Italian Guardia di Finanza was investigating. Specifically, the complaint accused Juventus of accounting for transfers above their fair value and underestimating personnel expenses, which constitutes a violation of UEFA’s financial fair play. Furthermore, the complaint accused Juventus of hiding the true salary of its players.

The note contains both the accusation of having “hidden” the salaries paid to the players during the first months of the pandemic from the budget, and that of having inflated the value of the transfers of some players, the so-called “fictitious capital gains” for which the justice Italian sportswoman has already pronounced an acquittal sentence against Juventus and other clubs. “La Liga – continues the press release of the association chaired by Javier Tebas – with the aim of promoting an economically sustainable football in Europe, maintains these complaints against Juventus and requests that the competent authorities apply immediate sporting sanctions to the club”. Words similar to those spent against Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain: in both cases the appeals went unheeded.