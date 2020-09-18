Rodri (Manchester City) Rodri arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2019. The Madrid player paid his termination clause of 70 million euros in LaLiga and signed for the citizen team until June 2024. He has a market value of 64 million euros. Photo:

JASON CAIRNDUFF

Action Images via Reuters Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Ferran Torres (Manchester City) One of the last incorporations of Spanish footballers in the Premier. The Valencian player was transferred by Valencia to the Mancuniano team for 35 million (a fixed of 23 million plus variables of 12 million). It signed until June 2025 and its market value is 45 million. Photo:



Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Rodrigo (Leeds United) Another Valencia player who has finished in the Premier. Rodrigo signed for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds until June 2014 for around 30 million fixed euros plus a series of variable amounts that will leave the final figure around 40 million, just the figure at which its market value is considered. Photo:

Pool

Getty Images Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



David de Gea (Manchester) One of the oldest Spaniards in the Premier: David de Gea came to United in the summer of 2011 in exchange for 25 million euros from Atlético de Madrid. He renewed until 2023 to defend the goal of ‘Los Diablos Rojos’ and has a market value of 40 million. Photo:

ADRIAN DENNIS

AFP Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) He reached the Premier League in the summer of 2015 and has already played for three teams: Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Precisely, his performance with the Wolves has made Luis Enrique summon him to play for the Spanish National Team. It has a contract until 2023 and has a market value of 35 million euros. Photo:

DAVID KLEIN

REUTERS Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Hector Bellerín (Arsenal) Like De Gea, he came to English football in the summer of 2011, joining the ranks of Arsenal, where he still continues, with a brief stint at Watford on loan. With a contract until June 2023, he sounds to reinforce the right back of Barcelona, ​​his first club. Its market value is 32 million. Photo:

GLYN KIRK

AFP Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) The Sevillian midfielder returns to Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid. He was there last season, and Mikel Arteta liked his performance. That is why he has asked for his loan for this season again. It has a market value of 32 million. Photo:

DAVID KLEIN

REUTERS Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) He was one of the star signings of the Premier in the summer of 2018. After starting on the right foot, his latest performances with the ‘blue’ team have ostracized him and received strong criticism. Its market value is 28 million. He has a contract until 2025. Photo:

JAVIER SORIANO

AFP Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Azpilicueta (Chelsea) César Azpilicueta is the first captain of Chelsea, a club he joined from Olympique de Marseille in 2012 after paying around 10 million euros. He has a contract until 2022 and the market value of the defender is 24 million. Photo:

PAUL CHILDS

Action Images via Reuters Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) About to start his seventh season in English football, Ayoze, one of the last pearls of Canarian football, is going to start his second campaign at Leicester, a club he joined after winning at Newcastle. The market value of this midfielder is 24 million euros and he has a contract until 2023. Photo:

GLYN KIRK

AFP Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) A long-distance left-back, m after debuting with the Real Madrid shirt in 2010 he was on loan to several English teams (Bolton, Sunderland) and Italian (Fiorentina), he arrived at Chelsea in 2016, a club in which he continues. It has a contract until 2023 and its market value is 18 million. Photo:

IAN KINGTON

AFP Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Eric Garcia (Manchester City) Young central defender who sounds strong to reinforce Barcelona when his contract ends in 2021. He left the Barça team for Manchester City in 2018, but has barely played (23 games) and his market value is 16 million euros. Photo:

Mike egerton

Getty Images Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Pablo Fornals (West Ham) With a past at Malaga and Villarreal, he was the second most expensive signing in the history of West Ham when it occurred in 2019. With a contract until 2024, this midfielder has a market value of 16 million. Photo:

Marc atkins

Getty Images Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Left back of Wolverhampton, a club he came to from Atlético de Madrid, although he never played with the rojiblanco team, who signed him from Celta. He was on loan for a season, and in the middle of it he was acquired by the Wolves. Its market value is 16 million and it has a contract until 2023. Photo:

PETER CZIBORRA

Action Images via Reuters Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Juan Mata (Manchester) Another of the classic Spanish in the Premier. He arrived at Chelsea in 2011 for 28 million euros (he was European champion with the London team), being signed by Manchester United three years later (2014) for 45 million. He has a contract until 2021 and his market value has dropped to 9.5 million euros. Photo:

OLI SCARFF

AFP Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Oriol Romeu (Southampton FC) Settled in Southampton since 2015, he went from Espanyol to Barcelona, ​​from where Chelsea signed him. After playing on loan at Valencia and Stuttgart, he came to the southern England team, where he has played for five seasons. He has a contract for one more season and his market value is eight million. Photo:

GLYN KIRK

AFP Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Pablo Marí (Arsenal) A globetrotter who arrived at Arsenal at the beginning of the year, after becoming the first Spanish player to win the Copa Libertadores: he did so at the end of 2019 with Flamengo. Central defender, he has a contract with the Gunners until 2024. His market value is 4.8 million. Photo:

Stuart MacFarlane

Arsenal FC via Getty Images Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Adrian (Liverpool) Adrián San Miguel is a Liverpool goalkeeper, a club he arrived at in the summer of 2019, when Mignolet decided to leave the red club. With him as goalkeeper, Liverpool won the European Super Cup against Chelsea: they stopped a penalty against Tammy Abraham. He had been defending the West Ham goal for six years. He has a contract until 2021 and has a market value of four million. Photo:

PAUL ELLIS

AFP Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Javier Manquillo (Newcastle) Right back formed in the lower categories of Atlético de Madrid, he arrived at Newcastle after passing through Liverpool, Olympique de Marseille and Sunderland. It has a contract until 2024 with ‘Las Urracas’ and has a market value of 4 million euros. Photo:

JOHN SIBLEY

Action Images via Reuters Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) Valencian goalkeeper who, after playing for Valencia, Recreativo Huelva, and Getafe, came to the ranks of Crystal Palace for free after his contract with the azulón team ended. He has a contract until 2021 and his market value is four million. Photo:

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

AFP Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Jota (Aston Villa) Rightmost. After training at Celta, and with experiences at Castilla and Eibar, his first English experience was at Brentford. From there he went to Birmingham, and it was last year when he signed for Aston Villa. It has a contract until 2021 and its market value is 3.5 million. Photo:

MATTHEW CHILDS

Action Images via Reuters Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Sandro (Everton) Center forward, he belongs to Everton, but in recent seasons he has played for Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Valladolid. Forward center, he has a contract with the Liverpool team until 2021. His market value is 3.2 million euros. Photo:

ED SYKES

Action Images via Reuters Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Kiko Casilla (Leeds United) Goalkeeper with great experience in Spanish football, he arrived at Leeds when he was playing in the English Second Division. He has just been promoted to the Premier, has a contract for three more seasons, until 2023 and his market value is two million. Photo:

ED SYKES

Action Images Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Fabri (Fulham) Born in Gran Canaria to Uruguayan parents, he played for teams such as Deportivo, Valladolid and Betis before joining Besiktas first, and Fulham later. This season he has played for Mallorca on loan. He has a contract with the London team until 2021 and his market value is 1.2 million. Photo:

EDDIE KEOGH

REUTERS Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00



Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) Another ‘Spanish Leeds’ player along with Kiko Casilla and Rodrigo. He has been with the central England team since 2017 after having played in Spanish and Arab teams. He played on loan for Leeds and when his contract with Al-Arabi ended, he signed for the English team. It has a contract until 2022 and its market value is 1.2 million euros. Photo:

ED SYKES

Action Images Updated to:

09/18/2020

01:00

