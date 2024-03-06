ANDThe Spanish radical left party Sumara partner of the socialists in the government, announced on Wednesday that will propose including the right to abortion in the Constitution, as France did on Monday.

“We propose to introduce into the Constitution the right to free interruption of pregnancy,” explained the formation led by Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor and number three in Pedro Sánchez's government, on the social network

“France and its women have shown that progress can and must be made (…) It is time to fully guarantee the rights of all women,” added the party, two days before International Women's Day, on December 8. March.

Deciding about our bodies is a right that must be included in the Constitution. French women have shown us the way: we have to protect the right to voluntary interruption of pregnancy.

In a press conference, Sumar spokesperson Aina Vidal estimated that The time has come to “take steps” on this issue.

“Today we invite all the political groups with which we have already spoken to open this social debate,” he added.

France on Monday became the first in the world to explicitly include in its Constitution the right to terminate pregnancy, approved by a large majority of the French Parliament.

Before France, Chile already tried to introduce women's right to “a voluntary interruption of pregnancy” in its draft new Constitution in 2022, which Chileans rejected in a referendum.

On the opposite side, some countries implicitly prohibit it in their fundamental law by enshrining a right to life from conceptionas in the case of the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, Madagascar, Honduras and El Salvador.

I hope this is an example to follow for several countries that do want to strengthen women's reproductive rights.

The party's announcement seems to respond to the call of the French deputy for Latin America and the Caribbean, Éléonore Caroit. Who trusted that the decision of the French Parliament to inscribe in the Constitution the guarantee of being able to resort to an abortion could be an example for Spain and Latin America.

“I hope that this is an example to follow for several countries that do want to strengthen the reproductive rights of women. And I hope that this right is constitutionalized in other countries. Why not in Spain? And why not in other countries of Latin America and the Caribbean?” Caroit said in statements to EFE after the vote of the two chambers of the French Parliament in a joint session.

Caroit, who represents French residents in Latin America and the Caribbean, considered this Monday “a historic day” for France “but also for the world.”

