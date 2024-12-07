‘Emilia Pérez’, by Jacques Audiardstarring the Spanish Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gómez, swept the 37th edition of the European Film Awards by winning the awards for best director, best script, best film and best actress for the Spanish Karla Sofía Gascón. ‘Emilia Pérez’ was the favorite along with ‘The Room Next Door’, by Pedro Almodóvar. But the film by the man from La Mancha, who did not attend the event, left empty. Zero awards because, in reality, Jacques Audiard and his ‘Emilia Pérez’ took them all except for best actor (where he did not participate) which went to the French debutant Abou Sangare, who plays an undocumented immigrant in ‘The Story of Souleymane’.

The European Film Awards are strange. They don’t stop talking about “diversity”, “independent” cinema, “authors”, but every year they nominate them, that is, any filmmaker or performer recognizable throughout the continent. There aren’t that many. After all, the continental ‘star system’ has been experiencing a slow decline under the unstoppable colonization of Hollywood and the only way to “attract” the public to these awards is to summon Pedro Almodóvar (who did not attend), Andrea Arnold, Juliette Binoche, Agnieszka Holland, Isabella Rossellini, Wim WendersJaques Audiard… that is, those who have resisted and have not gone to try their luck in Los Angeles.

The same names always appear because the best German film is not always seen in Spain, the Spanish one does not reach Italy, the Portuguese one does not premiere in Austria. Only the French, with their powerful industry, manage to project themselves throughout the continent on a constant basis. Thus we arrive at the 37th edition of awards that are trying to make their way but are failing to consolidate. In fact, at least a quarter of the films that were eligible for the award have not been seen nor will they be seen in theaters in our country. And the national distributors are among the most powerful.

The European Film Awards galas are strange. So much so that this year’s film began with some credits, white on black, as if it were any cliché European film and then with a performance colder than the exterior of the theater in Lucerne (Switzerland) where they were held. «Films are born from the riches of our countries. Of its diversity. We run the risk of silencing languages. […] But we are a continent that fights for dignity and in tensions we unite for culture. “We believe in a culture that does not standardize,” they said in the introduction, although later the gala was held in English as the mother language. «We ask the winners to first say a few first words in their language and then switch to English», he concluded, just in case. If this is not a metaphor for European cinema…









But of course, Jacques Audiard, who above all is French, came out, and when they gave him the award for best director in Europe for ‘Emilia Pérez’, He said: “It seems I have to say something in French first. Here I go: ‘Bonjour Madame, Bonjour Monsieur’. And then he gave his entire speech in French, with an English translator on stage. Well that, the typical “diversity” of European institutions.

The gala, a drowsiness

If you are a regular at the Oscars, even if you only watch the Goyas, you will have at some point sighed about the lack of rhythm or how boring the awards ceremonies can be. Well, next to the EFA awards, the Oscars and the Goya are an MTV video clip accelerated at 2X and directed by someone up to Red Bull. An example: to present the nominees for best animation, they went to an old prison converted into a rock music rehearsal space where a group of amateur artists began to comment on what they thought of each of the films. The video lasted almost ten minutes with unknown people saying obvious things about the tapes. The winner, and at this point it doesn’t matter, was ‘Flow’, from Latvia, a marvel that will surely make it to the Oscars. They took away the award from two Spanish films, ‘The Sultana’s Dream’, by Isabel Herguera, and ‘They Shot the Pianist’, by Fernando Trueba. The same thing happened in the youth award. Three kids on stage reading a poster each for almost ten minutes. Thank goodness there were only three nominees. In the end, the award went to ‘The Singular Life of Ibelin’, a documentary that could not be seen in Spanish cinemas and that Netflix released without any type of promotion.

In short, an hour had passed and they had only given out three prizes. Pure European rhythm.

Then, the European award for contribution to world cinema went to Isabella Rosselini. It was given to him by Ralph Fiennes, with whom this year he premieres ‘Conclave‘, another of those films that are rumored to reach the Oscars and that premiered in Spain at the San Sebastián Festival.

In between, the classic ‘in memoriam’, in which true European stars such as Concha Velasco, Laurent Cantet, Anouk Aimée, Françoise Hardy, Alain Delon, Sandra Milo, Maggie Smith were remembered… Later they would present the award for best documentary to ‘No other Land’. And later, the honorary award for Wim Wenders, former president of the EFA (The European Film Academy, which organizes these awards), who lasted almost 30 minutes. It was a way of saying, implicitly, that this It is a private event, a party for them and not for the spectators.. Because it is impossible that someone designed a gala like this thinking about the public. Or, perhaps, the gala is another metaphor for what European cinema is…

And, finally, the important prizes. Which all went to ‘Emilia Pérez’ (Best script, actress, director and film). Karla Sofía Gascón’s speech was the only thing that stood out, so much so that she moved Audiard (truly) by telling him that she owed him the cousin for giving her this role. «I believe in the values ​​of the European Union and in all of us. Together we make the world better and we should be able to take these things we have to other countries, some of them are very screwed». Later, she was moved when she dedicated it to her mother, to all mothers, “those who are undervalued.” «And thank all the families who love their children and who give all the help their children need. Unfortunately, in this world there are people who hate and people who prefer their children to be delinquents rather than faggots. “That’s why I want to thank all the families who love their children.”

If it weren’t for the Spanish, the end of the European Film Awards gala could have been an open ending and surely no one present in the seats of the Lucerne theater would have thought it bad. And if not, tell Karla Sofía Gascón herself, who on the previous red carpet had already warned of what was coming: «Jacques Audiard (the director of the film in which she stars, ‘Emilia Pérez’) runs away from everything This, he just wants to go home. If it were up to him, he wouldn’t be here. Me neither, huh. But at least I have fun for a while».