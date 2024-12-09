The Spanish Karla Sofía Gascón, nominated for the Golden Globes for ‘Emilia Pérez’, which sweeps away 10 nominations

She was one of the favorites, but few thought that her presence would be so overwhelming. Emilia Perez has added 10 nominations at the Golden Globes, being only behind nashvillewhich in 1976 achieved 11 nominations, being the most nominated in history (two of them in two categories that no longer exist). Emilia Pérez does surpass the 9 of other films such as Barbie either Cabaret. The musical directed by Frenchman Jacques Audiard has swept all its competitors. Among her ten nominations is, as could not be otherwise, that of the Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón, who presses the accelerator towards the Oscar nomination with this nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

The documentary that Netanyahu doesn’t want you to see and that links his corruption to the massacre in Gaza

Her rivals will be Amy Adams, for NightbitchCynthia Erivo, by WickedMikey Madison, by Anora, Zendaya, by Rivalsand Demi Moore, for The substance, which became the big surprise of the morning by achieving five nominations, including comedy or musical film, actress, supporting actress for Margaret Qualley, direction and screenplay, both for Coralie Fargeat. It had been ruminating for a long time that the film had become a cult phenomenon that would have its place in the awards, and these Globes increase that feeling. Rarely does such a genre and bloody film sneak in this way and many gurus today begin to redo their pools to make room for the film.

After some first critics’ awards that were not particularly kind to the queer narco musical, the European Film Awards and the Globes have once again placed Emilia Perez as one of the big favorites, since she is nominated for everything she could and more. Not only in musical or comedy films, but also in others where her presence was not as clear as the script, soundtrack and even a double in supporting actress, where the favorite, Zoe Saldaña, will be accompanied by Selena Gómez, without a doubt the weakest performance of the cast and which has still managed to sneak in.





The rivals of Emilia Perez in comedy or musical they are Anora, The Substance, Rivals, Wicked and a real painanother of the surprises by achieving not only the predictable nomination of Kieran Culkin, but also that of screenplay and that of Jesse Eisenberg as leading actor in a comedy or musical.

Since the Golden Globes were immersed in controversy over the lack of diversity and accusations of bribery of their voters, they have worked to offer more surprising and varied nominations, and this has been noticed in the Best Director category, where Jacques Audiard, by Emilia Perezand other favorites like Bradey Corbet, for The Brutalist; Edward Berger, by Conclave; or Sean Baker, for Anora, two filmmakers have joined forces like Coralie Fargeat, for The substance and, above all, the Indian Payal Kapadia for the beautiful The light we imagine, that was not chosen by India to represent them at the Oscars for political reasons and that here it gets the nomination for Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film.

Yeah Emilia Perez is the favorite in the comedy or musical categories – although Anora and their five candidacies arrive stomping -, in drama it seems that the duel will be between Conclave and the feeling of the past Venice festival, The brutalist, which gets 7 candidates, being the second most mentioned. Film, direction, script, leading actor (Adrien Brody), supporting actor (Guy Pierce), supporting actress (Felicity Jones) and soundtrack for this slap in the face to the American dream about an architect who survives the Holocaust who will suffer the jaws of capitalism in USA.





In front of six Conclavethe thriller about a vote to elect a new Pope that gets six: Film, direction (Edward Berger), script, actor (Ralph Fiennes), supporting actress (Isabella Rosellini) and Soundtrack. Your rivals will be Dune: part 2; Nickel Boys, the biopic of bob dylan A complete unknown (which also casts Timothée Chalamet as Dylan and Edward Norton as a supporting actor) and one of the chimes, that of September 5, which only gets the nomination for Best Drama Film compared to a priori much better positioned films such as Babygirl, Gladiator II either Blitz. Be careful because many media outlets like The Hollywood Reporter have been campaigning for months for this drama about the journalists who covered the attacks at the Munich Olympics.

No luck for The next room, Pedro Almodóvar’s film, which needed a boost in these Golden Globe nominations ahead of the Oscars. She has only achieved the nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Drama for Tilda Swintonwho will face Pamela Anderson, for The last showgirl; Angelina Jolie, by Maria; Nicole Kidman, by Babygirl; Fernanda Torres, by I’m still here and Kate Winslet, for Read. Almodóvar does not enter into direction or script, and neither does Alberto Iglesias’ excellent soundtrack. It was also a hard day for Marianne Jean-Baptiste, the protagonist of my only familyby Mike Leigh, which after winning the two most prestigious awards among US critics, those awarded by professionals from New York and Los Angeles, fails to receive a nomination at the Golden Globes.





The foreign press has also come to the rescue of a film like The apprentice, the biopic of Donald Trump that after failing at the box office has achieved two nominations for its two performers, Jeremy Strong (supporting actor) and Sebastian Stan as the protagonist for playing the new US president. The latter has done a double, since he is also competing for the same award in the comedy or musical sections for a different man. An important support for Stan, who in an interview recently revealed that many of his colleagues have refused to appear in round tables or joint interviews, classic awards seasons, if he was there in order to avoid having to talk about Donald Trump.

Javier Bardem achieves the nomination for ‘Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez’ at the Golden Globes



Some nominations that arrive just on the day that voting begins in the Oscar categories that have a previous cut, among them Best International Film and technical sections, so many will look at what happened at the Golden Globes to refine your choices.