The Madrid native is up for the US Critics’ Prize for her role in Jacques Audiard’s latest film

12/12/2024



Updated at 4:14 p.m.





The Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascón continues its steady path towards the Oscar. The Madrid native has been nominated this Thursday for the Critics Choicethe awards given by American film critics, for ‘Emilia Pérez’.

The other candidates for the Best Actress award are Angelina Jolie (‘María Callas’), Demi Moore (‘The Substance’), Cynthia Erivo (‘Wicked’), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (‘Hard Truths’) and Mikey Madison ( ‘Anora’).

Gascón was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in this Mexican-French musical, in which she stars alongside Zoe Saldaña (nominated as a supporting role), Adriana Paz and Selena Gómez.

Last May, the four of them won the award for Best Actress of the Cannes Film Festivaland Gascón has recently received the award from the European Film Academy.









‘Emilia Pérez’ has achieved 10 nominations at the Critics Choice, including Best Film and Best Director. The other films nominated for the jackpot prize, which will compete with Jacques Audiard’s film, are ‘Wicked’, ‘Anora’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Conclave’, ‘Dune: Part 2’, ‘Nickel Boys’, ‘The substance’, ‘Sing Sing’ and ‘A Complete Stranger’.