“I don't mind spending all the money I have on lawyers and requesting protection orders in Spain, France, the United States or wherever. I'm not going to stop until I get it,” said actress Paz de la Huerta in an interview with EL PAÍS on February 16, referring to the dispute that she has had for almost two years against her parents in the Spanish courts. The artist who has worked with directors such as Jim Jarmusch and Martin Scorsese, who was also one of the women who reported sexual abuse by film producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017, publicly accused her parents of alleged abuse and other humiliating acts, but the Justice has just concluded that there is no evidence or evidence to support its version.

On February 19, just three days after the EL PAÍS interview, the justice system ruled to dismiss and archive the complaint filed by the interpreter against her parents, the Spanish aristocrat Ricardo de la Huerta Ozores and the American activist Judith Bruce. According to the lawyers of the actress's parents, the resolution is based on the lack of any evidentiary support for the accusations made by the interpreter. According to the court order, “these are very serious facts that the complainant attributes to her parents without any evidence, resulting in inconsistencies and contradictions in her statement.” And the order adds: “The parents denied in court the reported facts and that they never encouraged any sexual encounter of their daughter with another person, nor the consumption of drugs, nor do the medical reports provided provide any objective data that could be obtained.” deduct the commission of the illicit act.”

Paz de la Huerta, known for her roles in films such as The limits of control and Enter The Void or the television series Boardwalk Empire, filed the complaint against his parents on June 27, 2022 in the Investigative Court Number 6 of Talavera de la Reina. It was admitted for processing on July 13 of that year. Initially, the court issued a provisional dismissal order, but on May 18 of that year it was revoked by the Toledo Provincial Court. Then, the court considered it necessary to process the statement of the interpreter's parents, “without prejudice to being aware of the lack of specificity of the facts narrated in the complaint, which were not detailed by the complainant in her statement in judicial headquarters.”

Having carried out the tests, and without finding evidence to support the actress's accusations, the court has now agreed to dismiss and file the case. Regarding the interpreter's position, her lawyer has not responded to this newspaper's emails. The closure of the case, days after Paz de la Huerta's interview with EL PAÍS, coincides with an exhibition of the artist in Paris, in which she shows some of her paintings, canvases in which she addresses the relationship of her with her family. This summer, De la Huerta will open another solo exhibition in the French capital with more of her works, paintings with autobiographical overtones and titles such as How I replaced every memory of my evil mother with the Virgin Mary.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe