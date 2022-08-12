The Spanish Justice again refused to release former Venezuelan general Hugo Armando Carvajal, known as “Chicken” Carvajalperceiving a “flight risk” that “increases”, since only the “materialization” of his delivery to USA for drug-trafficking crimes, suspended due to his appeal before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The National Court considers, “without a doubt”, that the fact that he was on the run from the Spanish Justice for almost two years is a “relevant” fact to reject “one of the many claims for provisional release” made by whoever was the head of the military counterintelligence in the governments of Venezuelan presidents Hugo Chavez Y Nicholas Maduro.

For this reason, the court dismissed the appeal that his defense presented to the resolution in which he already rejected his release.

The current decision is supported by considering that the magistrates gave “full explanation of the need and proportionality of the provisional prison” with respect to a person who “has been on the run and unaccounted for from November 8, 2019 to September 9, 2021 , pending only the materialization of the delivery to the US, agreed in a judicial and governmental manner,” adds the resolution.

The court also recalled that for the extradition to be carried out, only the decision of the ECHR remains, which must resolve his appeal, so “the risk of flight, without a doubt, increases.”

For the magistrates, the former Chavista general “seems to ignore his procedural situation” and the state of the extradition procedure in which he is immersed and, although he admits that “the complexity of the judicial actions to be carried out is unparalleled” in this case, he rejects that his situation of provisional prison supposes a detriment of his right to defense.

Carvajal is claimed by the United States for crimes that in Spain are equivalent to belonging to a criminal organization or belonging to or collaborating with a terrorist organization and drug trafficking.

His delivery was agreed in 2019, but when the Chamber went to execute it, the defendant was no longer located until September 2021 when he was discovered, with the help of the US DEA, in a Madrid apartment.

