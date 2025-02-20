Iratxe of Arantzibia Madrid 02/20/2025



Updated at 11: 18h.





Australia’s second most important ballet company, Queensland Ballet, presents Iván Gil-Ortega (Madrid, 1977) as a new artistic director. After an outstanding career as the first dancer in companies such as Stuttgart Ballet or the Het Nationale Ballet of Amsterdam, Gil-Ortega has practically two decades working as an artistic assistant, consultant and director of rehearsals of prestigious companies such as the Birmingham Royal Ballet, El Bolshoi Ballet or Queensland Ballet himself is going to direct, and He faces this opportunity “with nerves and desire to want to do many things.”

Just arrived in Brisbane, the third largest city of the antipodes and future headquarters of the 2032 Olympic Games, the Spanish director is in charge of a set composed of 60 dancers -48 performers of the main company and 12 of the Junior Formation -, «A classic base company, which opens the season in March with the ‘Romeo and Julieta‘by Kenneth Macmillan ». Queensland Ballet offers an average of 107 annual shows and Iván Gil-Ortega is marked as objectives “internationalization, seek talents within the country and give a personal stamp with a little more avant-garde and choreographers on the current circuit in the current circuit.”

The great reference for the Madrid artist is the work done by Li Cunxin-known for his autobiography and the homonymous film ‘The last dancer of Mao’-during his artistic direction (2013-2023). «Li Cunxin got a regional and small company with twenty dancers to become a company of 60 dancers, capable of solventing any type of neoclassical and contemporary ballet with solvency. Thanks to him, Queensland Ballet acquired international weight and I want to continue in that direction, ”he says. Precisely fifteen days ago, Lausanne’s Prix honored Cunxin throughout his career and there coincided with Gil-Ortega.

On a future visit to Spain, he acknowledges that “right now nobody has touched me, which they have approached me from other parts of the world since my appointment”, although “I would love that the Queensland Ballet could be seen in Spain and about Everything, for my family and the people who appreciate and know my professional career ». Gil-Ortega joins the generation of Spanish former base converts into artistic directors such as José Carlos Martínez in the Opera of Paris, Tamara Red in San Francisco Ballet, Ángel Corella in the Philadelphia Ballet or Goyo Montero at the Staatsballett Hannover, inter alia.