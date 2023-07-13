With an attack with 30 kilometers to go, the Cofidis man cut off at the head of the race, leaving Mathieu van der Poel behind, and reached the finish line almost a minute ahead of his pursuers. The French squad -which until this edition had not won the ‘grande boucle’ for 15 years- accumulates its second victory after Victor Lafay’s on day 2. The day had attacks from the beginning, with a strange strategy from Jumbo-Visma and without changes in the fight for the yellow jersey.

This Thursday, July 13, stage 12 of the Tour de France took place, a 169-kilometre mid-mountain route starting in Roanne and finishing in Belleville-en-Beaujolais. In a dynamic day, the one who took the victory was the Spanish Ion Izaguirre, who crossed the finish line in complete solitude and with a 58-second advantage over his pursuers.

The rider of the French team Cofidis gave the blow with 30 kilometers to go, after launching an attack from behind against Mathieu van der Poel -then head of the stage-, and none of the ten cyclists who were in the group could follow him. passed.

After crossing the Col de la Croix Rosier, a good descent in which he increased the advantage, he ended up burying the expectations of the other men in the break. Almost a minute later, the Frenchman Mathieu Burgaudeau arrived, beating the American Matteo Jorgensson in a sprint.

