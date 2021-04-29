The rent map splits Spain in two. The data by census tracts, areas where fewer than 1,500 people live, reveal that there are 150 neighborhoods where half of the people earn more than 36,750 euros and another 150 where the majority does not reach 7,500. Between them are the more than 35,000 census sections of the rest of the territory (not including Navarra and the Basque Country, excluded from this statistic because they have their own tax system). The 150 richest are found without exceptions in Madrid and Barcelona and you have to reach position 153 of this ‘ranking’ to find a place outside these provinces. It is one of the sections of Pla Del Real, a high-income district in the city of Valencia.

The data in each section, relative to 2018, represent the net income per equivalent person (or what is known as a ‘consumption unit’). This data is calculated by taking all the incomes of a household and dividing them by the number of people who live in it, but giving them different weights: the first adult counts as 1, the second as 0.5 and the minors as 0.3. It is a standard way to correct a household’s income data for its size. The INE offers data on average and median income, but the second is more robust and easier to understand: it is the income of the person in the middle when we order all the neighbors from poorest to richest.

The map shows which percentile each section is in, among all those in Spain and those in the same community. Thus, it is possible to see some areas that, being one of the richest at the national level, do not particularly stand out within their community, such as some neighborhoods in the Centro district of Madrid.

The great contrasts of the map

The INE, to respect statistical secrecy, does not offer information above 36,750 euros. On this threshold are several sections of the north of Barcelona, ​​in the districts of Les Corts and Sarriá-Sant Gervas, and of Esplugues de Llobregat and Sant Cugat del Valles. On the same level are the luxury urbanizations of La Moraleja, in Alcobendas (north of Madrid) and several neighborhoods in the capital’s districts, such as Salamanca or Chamartín. All these sections have seen their median income grow by around 10% compared to 2015, in line with the Spanish average.

On the opposite side are the poorest neighborhoods in Spain, where the rent does not reach 6,000 euros per year. They are sections in districts of Pinos Puente (Granada), Puertollano (Ciudad Real), Melilla and Ceuta or Almería, but also in larger cities such as Malaga and Seville.

The best way to identify these contrasts is to navigate the map that heads this news. These are some of the most striking.

Madrid. In Madrid, the differences marked by the M-30 stand out, which are exacerbated in the south of the capital. But we also find contrasts within the beltway: Tetuán (in the north) and Lavapiés, are mostly made up of sections that are found in the poorest 25-30% of the community.

The Henares Corridor. To the east of Madrid, along the Corredor del Henares, many sections are above the average (and even in the richest 20% of the community), probably due to the influence of this business and industrial area that connects the capital with Guadalajara.

The outskirts of Barcelona. To the east of the city of Barcelona there are alternating areas of great contrasts. In cities like L ‘Hospitalet de Llobregat, where more than 260,000 people live, most sections are below 18,000 euros in median income. A few kilometers away, in Sant Feliu, Sant Just and Esplugues de Llobregat, the map is tinted dark blue, because rents exceed 30,000 euros. The case of Esplugues is the most striking: if the districts of all Spain are compared, the three with the highest incomes are in this town, known in recent years for having become a residence for footballers and celebrities.

Palma de Mallorca. In Palma de Mallorca most of the sections are above 15,000 euros and at a glance the island seems to be colored almost entirely blue. But in Palma city there are, between the neighborhoods of Son Canals and Son Gotleu, sections that are among the poorest 3% of Spain.

Valencia: center and periphery. In the city of Valencia the highest income sections are clearly located in the center of the city. On the other hand, on the outskirts are those with the lowest incomes and a belt of municipalities such as Godella, Manises and Burjassot, in the north, or Alcasser, Catarroja and Torrent in the south.

The backbone of Spain is an old headache whose solution seems still far away. If in recent years the debate has focused on territorial fractures such as the dichotomy between empty Spain versus densely populated Spain, or central versus peripheral, the income map shows at least two other gaps that speak of a Spain that it advances at various speeds: a northern half with income levels well above the southern part, and a concentration of great wealth in areas of Madrid and Barcelona.

Large capitals

Barcelona (19,950 euros) is at the top of the major capitals, slightly above Madrid (19,250 euros), Valencia (16,450 euros) and Seville (15,050 euros). Six Madrid municipalities exceed 25,000 euros, the same figure as the previous year, specifically Pozuelo de Alarcón (the only one that exceeds 30,000), Boadilla del Monte, Las Rozas, Majadahonda, Torrelodones and Tres Cantos. On the opposite side, Brea de Tajo, Cadalso de los Vidrios and Pelayos de la Presa are the towns with the lowest income in the region (11,550 euros).

In the province of Barcelona, ​​the floor is higher, at 12,950 euros, and is marked by Pontons, with just 500 inhabitants. As in Madrid, there is not a single municipality with a median income of less than 10,000 euros. And also like Madrid, it has six locations above 25,000: Alella, Malla, Sant Just Desvern, Tiana, Sant Cugat del Vallés, and above all, Matadepera, with 29,750 euros.

Seville has data in line with the worst situation in Andalusia, the region with the highest unemployment in Spain along with Extremadura. Three municipalities in Seville are below 10,000 euros in rent: Pruna, El Real de la Jara and El Palmar de Troya. This last town, the one with the worst indicators, became famous for being the place set by the self-appointed Pope Clement to establish his own ultra-conservative church. No municipality in that province exceeds 20,000 euros, and only Tomares approaches (19,250 euros).

With information from Borja Andrino, Daniele grasso, Kiko Llaneras Y Alvaro Sanchez.