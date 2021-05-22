The 14th day of the Giro saw how Fortunato gave glory at Zoncolan to a team with a Spanish soul, such as Eolo Kometa from the Contador Foundation, even if his nationality is Italian. As for the Spanish cyclists, Izagirre and Luis León did an extraordinary job for Vlasov that the Russian could not finish. Pello Bilbao lost a position in the general classification, but he is still the best in the general classification.

Antonio Pedrero (17th)

Movistar, since the retirement of Marc Soler, seeks its leading role in this Giro. With a partner on the break like Oliveira, the Catalan, a good climber, arrived in the days of the important men and should have his moment in the race.

Mikel Snow (25th)

The veteran Basque climber did support functions for his leader Simon Yates. That should be his role in this decisive section of the Giro, to be one of the gregarious ones who provide the most support to the Briton in the high mountains.

Jonathan Castroviejo (35th)

Again, insurance for the Ineos. He worked for Bernal when the British formation took the lead in ascending the Zoncolan. With the loss of Sivakov, the one from Getxo must take on even more responsibilities on the mountain.

Pello Bilbao (37º)

Very attentive to cuts, especially when Astana tensed the race on the descent from Fortella Monte Rest. Then, in the ascent to the Zoncolan, he could not be with the best and dropped one place in the general. Now he is 22nd, the best Spanish.

Gorka Izagirre (38th)

Great job from the Astana rider, whose ability to descend from Fortella Monte Rest caused a cut among the favorites. He also pulled the group up, already in the Zoncolan, but their leader Vlasov did not have his best day.

Luis León Sánchez (48th)

The Murcian also had to work a lot on an Astana that wanted to be the protagonist on the descents and ascents, but whose insistence was not enough to find weaknesses in the Bernal pink jersey.

Rafa Valls (88º)

On the day of this Saturday the prominence in Bahrain was for other names. He reached more than 32 minutes, although his role should be to help Caruso when the team needs it.

Albert Torres (159º)

The Movistar rider is not in his best terrain when the road steepens in the high mountains and he arrived in the last position, aware that his moment comes on the flat and that all this background is good for him for the Games.