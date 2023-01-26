The Spanish Parliament should not vote on the possible transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This was announced on January 26 to the TV channel CMMedia government spokesman Isabel Rodriguez.

So she reacted to the intention of a number of Spanish parties to discuss the supply of combat vehicles in parliament and vote.

The day before, the El País newspaper reported that Spain would join the plan of the European allies to supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks. According to the publication, a total of 347 such tanks are in service with the kingdom. As Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has indicated, Madrid will remain united and coordinate its actions with the rest of the allies, and first of all with Europe.

The day before, on January 25, the German government announced a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany is ready to form two tank battalions, and at the first stage, Berlin will send a company of 14 tanks. The first combat vehicles, according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, can be delivered to Ukraine in about three months.

Following this, the decision of the FRG on plans to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in addition to Spain, was announced in Finland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Norway. According to Ukrainian media estimates, Kyiv can receive up to 113 Leopard 2 tanks from different countries.

The day before, on January 24, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv did not bode well for relations between Russia and Germany.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

