The president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, described this Friday as “uncivil behavior” on the part of the emeritus king, Juan Carlos I, the late and “not required” payments that he made to the treasury to try to avoid legal proceedings against him. His statements came after the monarch’s lawyers reported this Friday about a new disbursement of 4.4 million euros in back taxes.

The president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, whose Socialist Party (PSOE) is traditionally a defender of the monarchy, tries to distance himself from the most recent controversy of the emeritus king Juan Carlos I.

In a press conference this Friday, Sánchez assured that like most Spanish citizens he feels “rejection” for what he considered as “uncivil behaviors” of the monarch. “The current royal house has marked a before and after on transparency and the good use of public resources,” he said.

However, he clarified that it is the behavior of a specific person and not of the entire institution, currently headed by King Felipe VI, whom he showed his support.

The leader of the Government was referring to the new criticisms raised after in the last hours the lawyers of the monarch in exile, in Abu Dhabi, reported that he paid around 4.4 million euros that he owed to the Treasury in Spain, corresponding to 8 million euros that he received from the Zagatka foundation, based in Liechtenstein and belonging to one of his cousins. The money would have been used to pay for private flights.

Paying back taxes becomes an even more controversial issue, since it occurs at a time when the emeritus king seeks to prevent legal proceedings against him that contemplate not only tax evasion from prospering. The monarch is the subject of at least three investigations for alleged corruption. In addition, his defense recognized that he paid the money to the tax authorities “without any prior requirement of any kind.”

“It is a shame that the emeritus king continues to pay millions ‘voluntarily’ to the Treasury that he had to declare years ago,” reproached Deputy Gerardo Pisarello, from the Podemos party, who added that Justice would be “grossly consenting to his impunity.

The Spanish authorities still have to investigate the origin of the money with which Juan Carlos I tries to regularize his situation.

Investigations against the King Emeritus

The payment reported this Friday is the second known to have been made by the monarch in recent months. In December he canceled about 680,000 euros, including interest and fines, which, according to the newspaper ‘El País’, intended to settle alleged illegal credit card transactions with the collection service to avoid being accused in an investigation and to be able to return to Spain.

Archivo-The emeritus king Juan Carlos, in the commemoration of the 40 years of the Spanish Constitution, in the parliament, in Madrid, on December 6, 2018. © AFP / Óscar del Pozo

The authorities are investigating whether Felipe VI’s father incurred in money laundering, a crime of which he is accused of having committed in 2014, the year in which he abdicated the Crown and therefore lost his immunity as head of state, which leaves him vulnerable to justice.

Juan Carlos I faces three judicial investigations. Two for alleged money laundering, including also that of an account in Switzerland attributed to him, and a third case that seeks to clarify whether he charged a commission to a consortium of Spanish companies, to award them the works contract for a high-speed train ( AVE), in Saudi Arabia, in 2011.

“It is striking how many surprises we face each month with the dark financial movements carried out by the institution that should be the most scrutinized of all democracy, since it is the most protected and privileged: the monarchy,” he attacked in Twitter Alberto Garzón, Minister of Consumer Rights and member of United We Can.

Juan Carlos I has lived in the United Arab Emirates since abdicating amid a series of personal and tax scandals that have tarnished his image over the decades. For years he enjoyed high popularity for having been a key figure in Spain’s transition to democracy in 1975 after the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

With Reuters, EFE and local media