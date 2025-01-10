The Spanish Government cannot turn its back on Venezuela. Just 15 days ago, former President Felipe González demanded that the Spanish Government guarantee that Edmundo González could safely return to Venezuela today to assume the presidency won in the elections. The former president was clear: it is Spain’s duty, both because of the past that unites us with Venezuela and because of the present, as it is the host country for almost 400,000 exiles from that country. Also, because our Government was the one that led to the departure of the winner of the elections from Venezuela, thus removing an obstacle from the path of tyranny. But Sánchez has not listened to his predecessor for a long time. And not only has the Government not taken that step, but Minister Albares still does not recognize the victory of Edmundo González. The same Government that now commemorates “50 years of freedom” in Spain is being an alibi so that freedom does not reach Venezuela. Policy inconsistencies.