Despite the fact that Spanish women’s football has experienced its most notable growth in the last decade, You have to go back more than a century to discover its first steps in Spain. With a beginning torpedoed by institutions and a macho society, women were already kicking a ball around 1914 in some corners of the country. They may have done it before, with soccer emerging on the fields during those years, but there is no documented evidence of it being so. Then there were times when the female figure was considered “the weaker sex” and was relegated to housework.

Despite these conditions, a group of pioneers, then considered “tomboys”, broke with the stereotypes of the time. AND, dressed in breeches below the knees, blouses and high stockings, they starred in the first known women’s match, as recorded in the Spanish Soccer History and Statistics Research Center (CIHEFE). The meeting, held on June 9, 1914, had as a luxurious setting the field of the then called Real Club Deportivo Español, one of the historical national football clubs. Two teams from a newly created club called Spanish Girl´s Club, born in Barcelona and organized by Paco Bru (Former Barça player and former national coach in Antwerp 1920). With little-known names, now and then, the group of those pioneers was made up of: María Jesús Almó, Dorotea Alonso, Mercedes Azul, Esperanza Binode, Dolores Bonfis, Emilia Calvo, Narcisa Colom, Pilar Carratalá, Concha Ferrer, Presentation García, Leocadia Guerra, Emilia González, Rosita Just, Josefa López, Natividad Miquel, María Palermo, Emilia Paños, Juanita Paños, Mercedes Queralt, Clotilde Rodríguez or Paulina Sormejean, among others.

The first performance of women in the “manly football”

All of them had a 45-day pre-training and they fought against all odds by taking the field that June 9, amid continuous confrontations between the coach and the players’ relatives for uniforms or showers after training. And, dodging all kinds of obstacles, those women ended up making their debut as players in a match that featured a great tackle and was played with charitable purposes in favor of the Feminine Federation against Tuberculosis. The duel between Montserrat (in white) and Giralda (in red), the names chosen for the two combined in honor of the Catalan monastery and the Sevillian monument, started at 17:15 with Brú himself as referee and ended with 2 -1 on the scoreboard, in favor of the white team. With the captain general of the Region of Catalonia, César Víctor Augusto del Villar y Villate and his daughter in the stands, The event raised more negative than positive opinions, with great rejection from a large part of society.

‘The football girls’. Chronicle in Mundo Deportivo (June 11, 1914) “The day before yesterday, in the field of ‘Español’, the first soccer game was played between representatives of the weaker sex, who on that day were paralleled with the strong. This game, whose benefits were destined for the Feminine Federation against Tuberculosis, It was, by its nature, expected with some expectation, being witnessed by a regular public and by the general captain of the region, who came with his beautiful daughter Carmen. The players were at the level that corresponded to them, being noticed at the beginning of the match a lot of embarrassment, which was disappearing towards the end, in which the ‘Giralda’ side, who wore a red jersey, managed to score two goals for one that ‘Montserrat’ entered in the first half, who showed it white. The woman in virile football did not satisfy us, not only because of her little sporty appearance, but also because the descendants of mother Eva are forced to adopt both inappropriate and unaesthetic positions, which and they eliminate the feminine grace “.

The comments that were recorded in the press leave continuous signs of misogyny and machismo typical of the time. From the commented “weaker sex” of a chronicle in Mundo Deportivo, which had to wait two days to read and in which we found expressions such as: “This first performance of women in virile soccer did not satisfy us”. But, it was not the only media that showed a certain rejection of women’s football. In El Diluvio they also echoed the appointment, removing the focus from sports and focusing on aspects of the players’ clothing or physicality. “The main problem in women’s clothing, the hairstyle, was solved by each in their own way. Although it is, as more practical, cut to the Roman style “, they highlighted in their chronicle, in which the following could be read:” The general impression produced by the party is that the female sex does not allow the fast characteristics that the game demands “or” Pushing with the arms and not be afraid of the ball when it goes straight to the chest. “

Behind this milestone in Spanish women’s football there is a figure who was decisive for the growth of this sport in Spain: Paco Bru. He who was a footballer, referee, coach, sports journalist and coach, leading the Spanish National Team in the 1920 Olympic Games and Peru in the 1930 World Cup, helped this category take its first steps in Spain with great dedication. Born in Madrid, Bru spent a large part of his life in Catalonia, where he played for teams like Barça or Espanyol. After hanging up his boots, he dedicated himself to multiple tasks in football: from referee to coach of Espanyol, Real Madrid or Granada, among others. AND she even had time to write her own page in the history of women’s football, being the first coach and referee to direct a match of this category in Spain.

“If you think that under that shell that you are going to use to play, I will allow you to wear a shirt, shirt, corset and all those things are wrong …” Paco Bru, coach of the Spanish Girl’s Club

It was Bru who wanted to take on the responsibility of, in 45 days, putting together a team of players with whom to play charity matches. Its objective: make football grow, understood as a sport played by women and men. Away from the ideals of that time, the ex-footballer wanted to bet on an unknown category that raised some resentment. “Sportwoman, not tomboy, sportwoman”, Bru used to respond to the continuous comments of tomboys to the players.

Thus, Bru stood before the fifty aspiring soccer players, accompanied by their mothers, fathers and a husband and started his project by asking what underwear they were wearing, to the commotion of everyone in the room. “If you think that under that shell that you are going to use to play, I will allow you to wear a shirt, shirt, corset and all those things are wrong … I will not allow them to wear more underwear than very thin garments in accordance with hygiene requirements. Ah! and after the games they will be forced to shower. They were scandalized again and another commotion broke out from my mother and my dear lady, “the former coach said in an article. For her, it was vitally important that the team make pineapple and the only way to achieve it was for them to shower.

Forerunner of an era and of Spanish women’s football, the history of the Spanish Girl’s Club transcends beyond that first and epic game. Two days after the appointment, Montserrat and Giralda saw each other again in the Spanish field. This time with a draw on the scoreboard (1-1). The tiebreaker was for the 14th in the field of the former Club Atlético Sabadell, with 4-1 for Montserrat. This had only just begun. The matches continued with a tour that toured all corners of Catalonia and, later, Spain, with some expectation. They even came to play in Pamplona for the San Fermines.

Spanish Girl’s Club

Led by Paco Bru, the Spanish Girl`s Club had achieved a unexpected growth, with several parties agreed to the south of France. An international leap that filled the illusions of the few fans of this sport then. However, all dreams were cut short by an event that paralyzed Europe: World War I, in which Spain was a neutral spectator. The war conflict not only forced the tour to be suspended, but also ended up destroying the Spanish Girl’s Club. War had not broken out in our country, but the interwar period also hit Spain hard.

Women’s football did not disappear in Spain after the farewell of the Spanish Girl’s Club, but was silenced, especially after the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War and the repression of the Franco regime. Thus, it was necessary to wait until the 70s to find again references to women’s clubs in Spain. Then the Spanish women’s team arose in the ‘clandestinity’ and clubs such as: Olímpico Villaverde, Espanyol de Barcelona, ​​Karbo Deportivo, Marcol de Valencia, Fuengirola, Isla Cristina, Peña Barcelonista Femenina, Sizam and many others … without the protection of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), which did not recognize women’s football until 1980, all of them joined the fight started by Paco Bru and the players of the Spanish Girl’s Club. They marked the path of what we now know as Spanish women’s football …