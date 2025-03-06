The Spanish galleries turn off arc to claim the decrease of the cultural VAT promised by Urtasun

The 71 Spanish galleries present in Arco 2025 have turned off their lights for ten minutes on the morning of Wednesday, March 5. The blackout has coincided with the inauguration of Contemporary Art Fair, which will keep its doors open until next Sunday, day 9, in the IFEMA Campus in Madrid. From the consortium that brings together these collections, they explain that with this action they want to make visible the “discrimination” they suffer by not being able to apply a reduced VAT. Currently, it is 21%, unlike that applied to the rest of the distributors in other areas of culture, such as film, theater or concerts, which have 10%. For books it is 4%.

It also places them to the detriment of the numerous galleries from European countries also present in arc, in which VAT varies depending on the legislation of each country. In France it is in 5.5% and in Germany by 7%. Sources of the Spanish Consortium comment that they want at least, that it is reduced to 10%. Although the more you lower, the better. ”

The decrease of cultural VAT is a claim that Spanish galleries have been asking for years, and that culture minister Ernest Urtasun promised to implement during his visit to Arco 2024. “At the moment, we do not have a reduced VAT for the purchase of contemporary art as other countries of the European Union have. And I have transferred that I am sensitive to this claim and the commitment of this ministry to see with the Treasury how we can advance in that direction ”, declared.





Since then, Spanish stands have held “many meetings” with the Ministry of Culture and the Treasury, but no measure has been taken or produced. “So far there has been anything that gives us peace of mind to say that the tax benefits are undoubtedly incorporated into the art and gallery market. That is why we continue to claim it, because we have nothing guaranteed, ”argues Iñigo Navarro, from the Leandro Navarro gallery.

Olga Advance, from the Luis Advance Gallery, is the vice president of the consortium, and insists that this is “a historical struggle.” “We have met with all those who had to gather and everything are long, nothing in particular,” he criticizes. On the blackout, in which the lack of light of the national stands has contrasted with the luminosity of the internationals, says: “That emptiness is seen, that darkness of the Spanish galleries with respect to the great and increasingly majority of foreign galleries that come to enjoy having a more small VAT than ours.”





“It harms us all, artists, and galleries. We do not sell objects, we represent artists who need to be competitive at international level, ”he says. “We are not asking for something that cannot be done because there is a European regulation that raises it,” he affects referring to the Board (EU) 2022/542, regarding VAT in regards to the tax rates that the Member States can approve.

“We can no longer with this issue, it is very difficult to have a VAT of 21% when the French galleries have 5.5% and the Germans 7%,” explains Angustias Freijo, director and owner of the Freijo Gallery. His collection houses this year with one of the most controversial pieces of the exhibition, made by the Spanish Ramón Mateos, formed by a 7,291 –The number of deaths in residences in Madrid during the pandemia–, tissue on a curtain of black chains.