Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

The Spanish export of fresh fruits and vegetables In 2024 it registered an year -on -year growth of 8% in volume and 5% in value, amounts to 12.3 million tons and 17,703 million euros respectively, according to customs data made public yesterday. The fate of 97% of this production went to Europewhich reflects the dependence of this market and especially the EU, in front of third countries such as the United States where only 0.2% of the total was allocated. This follows from customs data published by the Ministry of Economy and collected by FEPEX.

Pepper, Pepine and lettuce the most exported vegetables

In total figures the Export of fresh vegetables ascended to 5.7 million tons In 2024, for a total value of 8,044 million euroswhich represents a 10% growth in volume compared to the previous year and 2% in value.

The list of more exported vegetables is headed by the pepper, with a total of 804,126 tons, 13% more than in 2023, and 1,564 million euros, increasing 3%; It is followed by the cucumber with a 12% increase in volume (745,726 tons) but a 2% decrease in value compared to the previous year (979 million euros); The lettuce, with 745,699 tons and 920 million euros, occupied third position with a 5.5% increase in volume although maintaining the same value as in 2023; Finally, the value of tomato exports decreased 6% despite promoting 21% sales abroad (674,426 tons).

Bone fruit leads fruit exports

The exterior sales of fresh fruits, For their part, they rose to 6.6 million tons In 2024, with a value of 9,658 million euros; that is, they grew by 7% and 8% year -on -year respectively. In this sense, the good behavior of the Bone fruitwith growth such as nectarine, with 13% more in volume and 11% more value, totaling 339,085 tons and 495 million euros, or that of the Paraguayan, with an increase of 10% in volume and 17 of 17 % value, totaling 204,276 tons and 315 million euros.









It also highlights the positive evolution of Red fruitssuch as strawberry, with 255,375 tons (+4%) and 788 million euros (+12.5%) exported, and watermelon, third more exported fruit after orange and mandarin, with an increase of 16% in volume and 11% in value, totaling 789,733 tons and 552 million euros.

Positive balance for fruit and vegetable

Regarding the Hortephruste imports There were also advances in 2024. Exactly, 6% year -on -year volume grew, totaling 4.4 million tons and 12% in value, exceeding the 5,000 million euros. Within this group, the import of vegetables rose to 2.1 million tons, 15% more than in 2023, already 1,587 million euros (+12.5 year -on -year); The fruits, meanwhile, totaled 2.2 million tons, decreasing 0.4% in volume and increasing 11% in value (3,414 million euros).

Exports by CC.AA. and main destination

As for the origins, Andalusia It was the more exporter communitywith 3.9 million tons and 6,746 million euros exported, a 7% growth in volume and 3% in value compared to 2023. The Valencian Community follows, with 3.5 million tons and 4,646 million euros , 9% more in volume and 6% more value; Murcia, with 2.4 million tons (+12%) and 3,269 million euros (+6%); and Catalonia, with 994,136 tons (+4%) and 1,289 million euros (+4%).

By destinations, Europe is still the first, representing a 97% of the total exported by Spain. Exactly in 2024 there were 11.9 million tons, 8% more than in 2023, and 17,171 million euros, which represents a 5% growth. All this, despite the stagnation of Spanish foreign trade during 2024. Within the Old Contine 2023. The United Kingdom remains in importance, with 1.3 million tons and 2,186 million euros exported there, 5% and 7% more than the previous year, respectively.

Horteofrutical foreign trade data shows that The EU is still the support of the positive evolution of the sectorcompared to third countries that only represent 3% of export. The possibilities of growth in these places are very limited, they point out from FEPEX, due to protectionist policies based on phytosanitary barriers of some of these countries, such as the United States, where Spain exported only 32,468 tons, 0.2%. The globalization of the community market, in addition, requires an increasing investment effort to maintain competitiveness, so FEPEX claims an investment financing policy more in line with sectoral needs.