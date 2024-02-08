His Excellency José Manuel Albarez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, accompanied by His Excellency Iñigo de Palacio, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the country, and the accompanying delegation..

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation, accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Yousef Al-Obaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, toured the “Andalusia: History and Civilization” exhibition, which is held in the visitors’ center at the mosque and is part of the activities and events accompanying the “Andalusia: History and Civilization” initiative, which is held Organized under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, it highlights the wealth of science and arts that resulted from the Andalusian civilization – one of the greatest civilizations of the Middle Ages..

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation learned about the cultural content of the exhibition, and its opportunity for visitors to explore the features of the Andalusian heritage, its most important personalities, cities, literary production, arts, and sciences, which paved the way for a scientific renaissance that left a positive impact on the history of humanity..

Then His Excellency and the accompanying delegation toured the mosque’s halls and external corridors and learned about the mosque’s cultural message calling for coexistence, tolerance and openness to others, emanating from the exploits and values ​​of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and the great role played by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Introducing the tolerant Islamic culture, building bridges of rapprochement with various cultures of the world, and what distinguishes it from other places of worship..

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the history of the founding of the mosque, its aesthetics, the marvelous arts of Islamic architecture that were clearly evident in all its corners, the unique collections it contains, and the most wonderful arts and engineering designs that Islamic civilization has created throughout the ages, which, despite their differences and diversity, came together in the architecture of the mosque, to reflect the beauty of the mosque. Harmony and harmony of cultures in one creative work.

At the conclusion of the visit, the guest was presented with a copy of the book “Spaces of Light,” one of the publications of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, which includes a number of distinguished photographs that won the “Spaces of Light” photography award, which is organized periodically by the Center, and highlights the aesthetics of Islamic architecture in the mosque..