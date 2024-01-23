Madrid (agencies)

The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that its Minister, José Manuel Albarez, began a Middle Eastern tour yesterday that includes Lebanon and Iraq. With the aim of strengthening efforts to calm the regional conflict, and working to achieve peace and security in the region.

The ministry added in a statement that “Albaris will hold meetings at the highest levels in the two countries to discuss ways to reduce regional escalation and achieve stability in the region.”

She indicated that the Lebanese capital, Beirut, will be Albaris's first stop, as he will meet with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and will be briefed on the work of the Spanish forces operating within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), as well as the Spanish non-governmental organizations there. She explained that the capital, Baghdad, will be the second stop, where he will meet with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Muhammad al-Sudani, and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, and will meet with the Spanish military authorities within the framework of the international coalition against ISIS and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) mission in Iraq.

The ministry stated that Albaris will stress in his meetings the necessity of launching an international peace conference and implementing the two-state solution as soon as possible.