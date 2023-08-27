The pictures published by the Spanish Federation suggest that Hermoso was satisfied with Rubiales’ act, and not, as I mentioned, that the matter was done without her consent.

And the Spanish Federation issued a statement accompanying the four photos consisting of 800 words, in which it said that Rubiales’ account was “absolutely correct.”

However, the photos published by the federation do not show the kiss on the player’s mouth, as the British newspaper “Daily Mail” commented.

And the statement stated that Rubiales had to hold the player during the coronation of the FIFA Women’s World Cup so that he would not fall to the ground, after she raised him slightly above the ground while embracing him.

He said that the legs of the president of the federation, apparently raised from the ground as a result of the player’s action, confirm that Rubiales does not lie.

The Spanish Football Federation had said earlier that it would defend its president, despite mounting pressure on him to resign.

The most recent of these pressures was the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) to suspend Rubiales temporarily.