For 20 months, when a bottle of olive oil, a piece of cheese, or a package of sausages arrived at an American home, it did so with a geopolitical surcharge that hampered the competitiveness of exporting companies: that of the 25 tariffs. % applied by Washington to certain European agri-food products in retaliation for the conflict between Boeing and Airbus. As expected, the change of tenant in the White House has relaxed relations between the two powers, and that will have immediate repercussions on the accounts of many companies: the EU and the US have agreed to put the tariffs on hold for five years. they had crossed as a result of this conflict, which taxed the entry of European products worth 7,500 million dollars (6,200 million euros). And the United States is no longer a headache for the Spanish food industry.

Following Joe Biden’s amendment to Donald Trump’s protectionism, prospects change. The general director of the Spanish Federation of Food and Beverage Industries (FIAB), Mauricio García de Quevedo, sees in the agreement an opportunity to recover lost ground in the US “We received this agreement with great relief. Spanish food and beverages have long suffered the consequences of a conflict outside the sector, which has led to a significant setback for many companies in favor of other competing countries. Now is the time to strengthen our position and regain our presence in an essential market for food and beverages such as the United States ”. According to the entity, the US is the fifth destination for external sales of the food and beverage industry and the second non-EU commercial partner behind China.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has joined this desire that the agreement allows “to recover the Spanish export and investment operations in the US market, key for our companies and for the recovery of the Spanish economy” .

Brussels estimates that during the time that they have been in force European and American businesses have disbursed a total of 3.3 billion dollars in tariffs. Although it is difficult to quantify exactly how much they have cost Spanish companies, the numbers warning of their impact have not stopped appearing since they were launched on October 18, 2019. The Spanish field lost in the first seven months of application about 200 million euros, which is why its representatives have described the agreement to suspend rates as “excellent news”. The Coordinator of Farmers and Livestock Organizations (COAG) calculates that “it saves more than 2,000 million euros annually for our agri-food exports to the US, the main destination of our exports outside the EU, especially olive oil, wine and must, canned olives and cheeses ”.

That amount matches the data reported on the other side of the Atlantic. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates food exports to the United States from Spain at 2.362 million dollars in 2019 (about 2 billion euros). However, according to EL PAÍS calculations based on the tariff codes, the real amount subject to tariffs is around 930 million euros, since some categories are excluded. Olive oil and wine were, according to these calculations, the most affected, with more than 620 million euros in exports subject to tariffs, followed by certain categories of frozen pork, various kinds of fruit, such as clementines or lemons, and some types of liqueurs.

The footwear sector, pending an agreement

In the midst of an atmosphere of generalized relief, the socialist spokesperson in the International Trade Commission of the European Parliament, Inmaculada Rodríguez-Piñero, recalled that there are still other threats of commercial reprisals to solve with the United States, such as those that affect the sector of the Spanish footwear for the collection of the Google rate in Spain. “Today’s agreement is the way,” he demanded. Earlier this month, Washington announced that it will impose additional tariffs on products from six countries, including Spain, in response to the taxes adopted by each of them against US technology companies such as Amazon or Facebook, although it left them on hold for six months pending an agreement in the ongoing negotiations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the G-20.

In addition, the United States has applied a tariff of 34.75% to Spanish black table olives since the summer of 2018, considering that the aid it receives from the Common Agricultural Policy (PAC) is illegal. The decision, made by Donald Trump when he was in the White House, came after the complaint of unfair competition by several Californian producers, who accused the Spanish sector of benefiting from supposedly unfair subsidies that allow them to sell below the market price.