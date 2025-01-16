With this diplomatic gesture, the Government begins the path of normalization of diplomatic relations



01/16/2025



Updated at 1:08 p.m.





Almost thirteen years after the Government last lowered the Spanish flag at our embassy in Syria, this Thursday the national flag flew again at the headquarters of our diplomatic representation in Damascus. It is a diplomatic gesture…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only