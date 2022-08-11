A moment from one of the matches of the beach volleyball championship that is being played these days at the Lorca International Center. / JAIME INSA / AGM

The Royal Spanish Volleyball Federation (RFEVB) is going to invest 650,000 euros in the International Center for the Development of Volleyball and Beach Volleyball in Lorca, where the Spanish elite of this sport resides and trains, for the construction of a pavilion that will expand the sports offer of facilities that are already among the best valued in Europe in this field.

In an interview granted to LA VERDAD in the stands of the center, where this week the Spanish Under 21 Beach Volleyball Championships are being held, the director of the Lorca center, Juan Lario, explains that the new pavilion, in principle, was going to build through an agreement with the City Council, but the Spanish federation has now assumed the necessary investment for it.

thinking of the cold



The project is “very advanced”, says Lario, so, although there are some details to be finalized, he hopes that this year they can start building the new facilities of the volleyball center, which continues to be owned by the Lorca City Council and whose management It was granted to the national federation of this sport for a period of 25 years, eight of which have already passed.

For those months in which the weather conditions are not ideal for outdoor sports, the federation wants to provide the sports center with a covered pavilion for all kinds of beach sports.

«The pavilion will have around 1,500 m². The idea is that the court covers the largest possible area of ​​the same to practice, not only beach volleyball, but also other sports that take place on the sand such as beach soccer, beach tennis or beach handball, “says Lario.

Athletes from the Absolute Spanish National Team, female and male, several of them Olympians, currently live in the residences of the International Volleyball Center. In addition, the director assures that, during the eight years that it has been operating, “athletes from more than 40 countries have passed through it to prepare for the Olympics and world championships.”

One of the obstacles that the materialization of the project could encounter is that part of the surface on which the pavilion is going to be built was classified as a preferential flow zone by the CHS. “However, we are aware that the City Council has appeared on this issue to appeal this decision and we assume that it will be resolved in a short time,” Lario confides.

Strong impact on tourism



Hosting major championships in Lorca facilities has a strong impact on tourism in the municipality. With an average of ten competitions a year and around 40 or 50 couples per modality, its importance for the hotel industry and hotel occupancy is palpable. «It must be taken into account that minors participate in most competitions, so young people bring with them parents, siblings, etc., who stay a few days in Lorca, a city in which traditionally there has not been much tourist offer in the months of July and August».

Precisely, these days is being held in Lorca the highest state club competition, in the sub21 category. From Tuesday until today, the men’s tournament will be held, while the women will compete between August 12 and 14. Next week, between Tuesday the 16th and Saturday the 20th, the Spanish Beach Volleyball Championship will take place for regional teams for Children and Cadets.

In the middle of August, in the stands there is a lack of shade for the attendees. Those who watched the game yesterday, at 12 o’clock, tried to shelter under the projection of the huge inflatable ball placed in a corner of the track. Lario assured that he has already requested the installation of permanent shade in the stands.