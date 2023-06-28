The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, announced on Tuesday that he wants the Federation’s own football stadium to be built. In the Ordinary General Assembly of the RFEF, which has been held in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas.
The issue of space is key
“We continue with the same assets, we have not grown. We deserve more facilities in the RFEF, we have twice as many teams and we don’t have space. In fact, there are directors who work in shared offices, we have what we have, and it is also a concession to 75 years, it is not ours”.
More news about the Spanish team
Proposal and date
“Build a national stadium, with between 30,000 and 40,000 spectators” and “with offices.” “It would be on land owned by the RFEF and we want to present the project at the next Assembly in December.” “There have been many years of hard work and the Federation deserves it. It is not necessary either by law or by statute, but we want to share with you what we consider to be a management success.”
budgets theme
“We have 96 million euros of benefits at a very difficult time in the last two years of the Federation, 61 in cash, and part of these benefits I ask the Assembly to support an idea that the board of directors has received with affection and a tremendous illusion.”
The friendly vs Andorra
“They are our neighbors and family, always together and with immense affection. A few weeks ago I was fortunate to travel to Andorra and in one of those talks they told me that in decades we had faced each other in a match. If we qualify for the Eurocup one of the two preparation matches will be against Andorra in Spain”. With these statements President Rubiales concluded his intervention in the Assembly of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Spanish #Federation #thinks #building #Wembley #team #Madrid
Leave a Reply