The Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has decided to open a file to Real Madrid, one of the most important clubs on the planet, following the complaint filed by Sevilla for a video from the “Merengue” club's television about the referees of their LaLiga EA Sports clash, on Sunday, February 25, day 26 of the competition.
The Sevilla team reported this Thursday that it received notification from the aforementioned body of the opening of the file, following the complaint it made about the video broadcast by 'Real Madrid TV' about the referees Isidro Díaz de Mera and Pablo González Fuertes, main referee and VAR. of the aforementioned clash that ended with a 1-0 victory for the leader, with a goal from Luka Modric a few minutes from the end.
The Sevilla managers stated that they decided to act “understanding that these practices, which have been repeated in recent times – including the first round match between both teams – do serious damage to Spanish football and call into question the integrity of the competition itself and the honorability of the arbitration team“, the statement began.
“But, above all, They seek to influence the specific referees who act in the matchessince the videos try to create the image of a lack of professionalism and anti-Madridism, just before each match, with enormous dissemination on television,” he added.
Sevilla considers that “This has a special impact on the games played at the Santiago Bernabéusince the tens of thousands of Madrid fans arrive informed of the existence of an anti-Madrid bias in the referees who are going to intervene, which increases tension and creates unfair pressure on them,” he finally explained. What will happen?
