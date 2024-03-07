🚨 Communiqué from @SevillaFC

🧐 The Disciplinary Committee of the @rfef opens file at @real Madrid after the complaint from the Seville club

📺 On the occasion of the video broadcast by Real Madrid TV about the referees Isidro Díaz de Mera and Pablo González Fuertes

📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/3dIke9M2MT

