Madrid (dpa)

The Spanish Football Federation has invited the regional federations to an emergency meeting tomorrow, “Monday”, regarding the involvement of the federation’s president, Luis Rubiales, in the incident of his kissing of the women’s national team player in the Women’s World Cup.

The federation stated in the invitation published by the media that the current situation will be analyzed, and according to reports, Pedro Rocha, the interim president, who took over the post after the initial suspension of Rubiales by FIFA, is the one who called the meeting.

Spanish media reported that the meeting is expected to deal with daily business in the transitional period.

At the first emergency meeting of the General Assembly, which took place last Friday, Rubiales refused to resign from his post after he sparked controversy by kissing Spain’s national team player, Jenny Hermoso, during the medals ceremony following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup final that was held last week in Spain. Sydney.

Rubiales aims to prove his innocence, while the Spanish Federation threatened to prosecute Hermoso, and FIFA issued a decision to suspend Rubiales for a period of 90 days in principle, pending the results of the disciplinary procedures that began against Rubiales on Thursday.