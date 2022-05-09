The drugs that code developers in Silicon Valley took at the beginning of the 21st century to increase their productivity, nootropics, brought Francisco Gordillo (Madrid, 1971) to the crypto world. “As I investigated this industry and its potential, I came across a new concept for me, bitcoin, which was used as a means of payment for these illegal substances,” he explains.

After some beginnings linked to investment banking —mergers and acquisitions in Banca Rothschild and Credit Suisse— he had landed in the world of technology at the dawn of the internet. “The first contact with bitcoin changed my life. It was kind of an epiphany.” That initial curiosity was transformed into a passion, almost an obsession. He is now co-founder and co-chief investment officer of hedge fund Avenue Investment Crypto. Headquartered in Malta and marketed among professional investors -minimum of 100,000 euros- its fund had a return of 257% in 2021, although in this year the fall until March is 15.8%.

“It is true that the possibility of earning a lot of money very quickly is a kind of drug and many hair growth sellers have sprung up around this world, but I don’t see a bubble. Corrections are just moves within a deep and powerful long-term uptrend. There is plenty of speculation, but as there is in any new market. They are logical actions and reactions linked to an innovative concept that confronts the status quo”, reflects Gordillo.

And it is that for this investor, the crypto world is not only technology, but a way of conceiving life. “Cryptos emanate from tremendously solid technology and are committed to decentralization in decision-making and the defense of individual sovereignty. Its objective is not to replace international currencies, they have many different uses. They help us build a better world”, he assures.

For this reason, in addition to earning money with them, he wants to “evangelize” their benefits. “A few years ago I considered fighting against the misinformation surrounding this technology by producing documentaries. But I saw that it was very difficult to translate the technical complexity behind these systems into audiovisual language in a simple way”. However, in the midst of a pandemic, Camila Russo published the book The infinite machine: how an army of crypto hackers is building the next internet with Ethereum (HarperCollins, 2020). “When I read it I knew that I had to abandon the idea of ​​the documentary and make a film based on this book, which explains very well the birth of Ethereum [una plataforma de código abierto, que sirve para ejecutar contratos inteligentes]”.

After convincing Russo (both will be executive producers) to take the text to the big screen, they got down to work to finance it. And, of course, the path they found is also linked to the world blockchain: NFTs (non-fungible tokens). “We brought together a group of emerging artists to create a collection of NFTs. A part of the money will go to the financing of the film and another part will be collected by the artists. In a pre-sale of the digital work they have already raised 1.5 million dollars.

“The next step was to find a professional who could take the idea to film. We proposed it to Ridley Scott because he is the ideal partner as he is the one who has best interpreted everything related to technology and science fiction on the screen. From the beginning he liked the project and will participate as a producer. In addition, we have been assigned a director [Shyam Madiraju]”, says the fund manager. They are still adapting the book to the script and then the casting of actors will come. They hope to release at the end of 2023. The film will be called as the original text: The infinite machine.

With this project, Gordillo recovers to a certain extent the artistic past of his family. His father, Paco Gordillo, was the discoverer of Raphael and representative of Pepa Flores. He sang Marisol that “life is a raffle”, where you don’t know what can touch you. This technology lover believes that with crypto we will all have a prize.