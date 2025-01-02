«It saddens me that with the alibi of freedom of expression and the excesses of the parties TVE makes mockery of the symbol of the Heart so loved by all Catholics. The saddest thing is that those responsible are not aware of what they are doing. Once again banality surrounds us,” said the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference and archbishop of Valladolid, Luis Argüello, in a message on his X profile (formerly Twitter).

TVE opted for Lalachus and David Broncano to present one of the most important spaces of the year due to its television relevance. During the broadcast in Puerta del Sol, the two comedians made several nods to the house’s programs, including the ‘Grand Prix’. Lalachus, who already confessed his love for the heifer with a poem he read to her in ‘La Revuelta’, wanted to remember her.

It saddens me that with the alibi of freedom of expression and the excesses of the holidays, TVE makes fun of the symbol of the Heart so loved by all Catholics. The saddest thing is that those responsible are not aware of what they are doing. Once again banality surrounds us. — Mons. Luis Argüello (@MonsArguello) January 1, 2025

«We have all grown up watching the ‘Grand Prix’. How important television is, public television in this case, more than any other because it has made the whole family around the television enjoying it and, furthermore, you, me and many of us are made of bits of TV», he began to tell him to take the little statue with the image of the heifer and show it to the camera.









This gesture has provoked not only the anger of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, but also of the HazteOír association that he will denounce the collaborator for a crime against religious feelings. Likewise, the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has asked where respect for religious beliefs is, using the example of the Last Supper at the opening of the Paris Olympic Games this year: «On July 27, I described it as unacceptable , disrespectful and infamous performance at the opening of the Olympic Games. Today I rate RTVE’s Campanadas in the same way for using an image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. “Where is the respect for religious beliefs?” he said.

The Government has already come out in defense of Lalachus, announcing the intention to reform the crime of religious offenses in 2025. «Day 1 and the first attempt by the ultras to intimidate. In 2025 we will promote the reform of the crime of religious offenses to guarantee freedom of expression and creation, a measure of the Action Plan for Democracy,” he wrote in a message accompanied by the hashtag #Yoconlalachusybroncano.

The Government’s intention is to modify the text that reads: “Those who, in order to offend the feelings of the members of a religious confession, do publicly, orally, in writing or by any means, will incur a fine of eight to twelve months.” as a document that mocks their dogmas, beliefs, rites or ceremonies or humiliates, also publicly, those who profess or practice them.