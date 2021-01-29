The Spanish economy suffered a fall of 11% during the past year, according to data published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics. This is the biggest economic collapse in Spain in peacetime. Since the Civil War there has not been a contraction of this dimension. The blow of the virus is behind the blow of the activity. The restrictions imposed by the authorities to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially the 94 days of harsh confinement imposed between March and June with the declaration of the state of alarm to avoid the health collapse explain much of the setback. The slight recovery in the second part of the year has been insufficient to offset the damage of the pandemic.

In fact, the Spanish economy managed to regain some ground lost between October and December with a rise of 0.4%, according to National Accounting data published this Friday by the INE. The Spanish economy is thus escaping the recession, but the appearance of the second wave at the end of the year and the superposition of the third wave of the pandemic at the start of 2021 seem to slow down the recovery. The most optimistic organizations calculate that the Spanish economy will not recover the precovid level until the end of 2022, although most point to the summer of 2023 as the date to leave the scorched earth of the pandemic behind. For its part, the Government had calculated that GDP will contract by 11.2% in 2020 and projects a rebound of 7.2% in 2021 without taking into account the impact of European aid. If Spain is able to successfully manage and invest the nearly 30,000 million in aid from the European reconstruction fund committed by Brussels for this year, the Executive expects that the Spanish economy could rise up to 9.8%.

The statistics clearly show how the service sector and especially the activity related to tourism and hospitality were the most damaged during the past year. Mobility restrictions have weighed down the tourist activity to the point of practically ruin. The sector that usually represents about 14% of GDP has suffered a tremendous impact with the sharp drop in the arrival of foreign tourists, which have gone from almost 85 million in 2019 to just over 20 million in the year of the pandemic, with the consequent drop in air travel – airlines are among the worst hit companies, with barely a third of their regular income -, the closure of hotels and other businesses dedicated to serving foreign visitors, which the national could not compensate now here near. This has led to the closure of restaurants, hotels and numerous shops in the most touristy areas, as was also reflected yesterday by the statistics of the Labor Force Survey (EPA), with falls in employment and increases in unemployment above the average in regions like the Balearic Islands or the Canary Islands.

Furthermore, economic activity has been hampered by the deterioration of the foreign sector and the collapse of domestic demand, as a result of the uncertainty regarding the economic situation and the drop in unemployment of many workers. The paralysis of the first half of the year, with half the world idling, affected imports and exports. During the first semester, the consumption of the public administrations was practically the only engine that avoided a major disaster. As a consequence, last year public spending reached record highs due to the need to face the health crisis and financial aid to keep the economy alive, which is reflected in the deficit and public debt figures.

In the second semester, the end of the lockdown activated the economy again, with a historic rise in GDP in the third quarter, the summer quarter, of 16.4%. But immediately the second wave and the third in the final stretch of the year again darkened the panorama.

Despite the collapse in the first part of the year – in the second quarter, GDP fell by 17.8% – the economy has resisted thanks to public aid. In a practically coordinated action in all European countries, the Government launched in March a package of aid and stimuli to protect families, SMEs and companies hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis. It launched the ERTE, a scheme that allows companies to save costs in exchange for avoiding layoffs, an instrument that has been shown to be effective in avoiding a disproportionate increase in the unemployment rate as has occurred in other crises. And it launched aid programs for companies and lines of guarantees from the Official Credit Institute (ICO) to guarantee liquidity to the most viable companies. Although these measures have contributed to the deterioration not being greater, they have not prevented the worst year for the Spanish economy since the end of the Civil War.