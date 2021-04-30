A waiter prepares the terrace of the restaurant where he works to serve his customers. EFE

The Spanish economy fell 0.5% quarterly between January and March, according to the data advanced this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). After the strong rebound that was experienced during the third quarter of last year with the reopening of the activity after the great confinement and the stagnation of the last one, the economy once again experiences a setback. As organizations such as the Bank of Spain had already advanced, the long-awaited economic recovery is interrupted and delayed at the start of the year. And there is still around 9% of GDP to recover lost production levels, a figure similar to everything that was lost during the previous financial crisis between 2008 and 2014.

The crisis triggered by the pandemic has been one of the fastest and deepest in the recent history of Spain. Last year, GDP contracted by 10.8%, the largest drop recorded since the beginning of the last century. It would be necessary to go back to the beginning of the Civil War to find a bigger hit. Now the year-on-year change in GDP stands at −4.3%, compared to −8.9% in the previous quarter.

Several factors explain the relapse of this first quarter of the year: the return to restrictions after the rebound in infections due to the Christmas holidays, which have also hit hard trading partners such as France and Germany; the impact of the storm Filomena, and the shortage of the industry due to the lack of semiconductors, which has caused factories with electronic components, including the entire automotive sector, to have to slow down their production.

All these circumstances caused activity in all indicators to deteriorate in January and February. However, the data for March have been gradually improving and the latest confidence figures published in Europe already point to a general improvement in the coming months as vaccination progresses. The Government expects growth of 6.5% for this year. In light of this first data of the year, this forecast is in the high range within the range of probabilities and will depend on the recovery that there may be in tourism based on advances in vaccination; how much will be thrown this year from the savings accumulated during the pandemic to boost consumption and the speed in the execution of European funds.

The labor force survey published this Thursday was not so bad once it is corrected for seasonal effects, but instead it did mean a certain slowdown compared to the previous quarter and above all it showed a very significant drop in the number of hours worked, probably quite affected by the interruptions caused by restrictions, the storm or the industrial shortage.