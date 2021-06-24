Two people on a terrace of a bar in Carabanchel (Madrid). Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

The Spanish economy fell by -0.4% quarterly between January and March, as confirmed this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). This is a slightly better figure than the -0.5% initially advanced in April. After the strong rebound that was experienced with the reopening of activity during the third quarter of last year and the stagnation that was registered in the last quarter of 2020, GDP again experienced a decline at the start of the year. The recovery was interrupted by several factors: the return to restrictions after the spike in infections due to the Christmas holidays, a third wave of the pandemic that also hit hard trading partners such as France and Germany; the impact of the storm Filomena at the beginning of January, and the shortage of the industry due to the lack of semiconductors, which has forced factories with electronic components, including cars, to slow down their production.

More information

All these circumstances caused activity to deteriorate in January and February in all indicators. However, since March the most up-to-date data has been recovering strongly: the easing of restrictions as vaccination progresses has led to a robust improvement in Social Security affiliation, the number of workers in ERTE, mobility indicators, electricity and fuel consumption, exports or confidence surveys. In the latter, there is a significant expansion in the industry and a recovery in services, although the latter are not yet in positive territory. For example, the most recent fuel consumption figures are still 10% lower than before the pandemic. All of this has led the Bank of Spain to revise its GDP forecasts upwards to a rebound of 6.2% this year and 5.8% the next. Whether this year’s recovery is more or less vigorous will largely depend on the evolution of tourism based on progress in vaccination; how much will be thrown this year from the savings accumulated during the pandemic to boost consumption, and the speed in the execution of European funds.

According to the estimates of the supervisory body, the activity levels lost with the covid will not recover until the last quarter of 2022. With the data known today, 9.32% is still missing to recover the production levels lost since the end of 2019, a a similar figure to everything that was destroyed during the previous financial crisis between 2008 and 2014.

The crisis triggered by the pandemic has been one of the fastest and deepest in the recent history of Spain. Limitations on mobility caused GDP to plummet by 10.8% last year, the biggest drop recorded since the beginning of the last century. It would be necessary to go back to the beginning of the Civil War to find a bigger hit. Now the year-on-year change in GDP stands at −4.2%, compared to −8.9% in the previous quarter.

Between January and March, in a situation marked by restrictions, household consumption sank 0.6% quarterly. Investment fell 0.2% due to construction. In fact, investment in capital goods and others rose a robust 1.5%. And the consumption of the Administrations fell by 0.1% after having registered strong increases to respond to the pandemic, especially with health and education spending. Since the COVID broke out, public consumption has climbed 4.3%. Exports plummeted 1.4% in the first quarter, and imports 1.3%.

By sectors, agriculture lost 2.9% quarterly, industry, 2.3%, and construction sank 4.3%, a figure that seems surprising given that membership in construction performed quite well, explains María Jesús Fernández, an analyst at Funcas. Only services held up, with a 0.3% rebound driven by 1.2% growth in the trade, transport and hospitality industry, something that also raises some doubts due to mobility limitations and the drop in prices. tourism exports that were experienced in the first quarter, says María Jesús Fernández.