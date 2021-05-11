The Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, on May 7. Mº ECONOMIA / EFE

There is hardly a handful of data. The horizon is still hazy, cloudy, imprecise. A recovery worthy of its name is still a long way off. But Spain begins to rebound: after a 2020 to forget, with the worst drop in GDP since the Civil War, a dozen indicators compiled by EL PAÍS indicate that the engine of the economy is starting again. The winter of discontent left by the pandemic is followed by a clearer spring: the government sees a rebound since mid-April, subject to all kinds of risks, and an acceleration in the coming months. The economy will be at stake in summer, with the tourist season.

Large pandemics leave a nightmare scenario, but history suggests that interesting times often follow immediately afterward. Dizzying economic rebounds when uncertainties fade and people start spending. Creative destruction: companies and sectors capable of identifying new opportunities. And political risks: the Spanish flu was followed by the happy twenties, but later the coming to power of fascism, communism and the rest of the demons of the twentieth century. Western economies have just entered the first phase, that of the rebound after the drama left by the covid and the Great Lockdown. Spain arrives a little later to that wave, but finally the rebound has already begun, judging by a good handful of indicators that reflect a change in the mood of economic agents.

You have to ask the data questions. And the cold charisma of the statistics shows that the rebound is there, in at least half a dozen figures. One: actual employment — total affiliation to Social Security minus ERTEs and the self-employed with benefits — fell until February, but began to recover in March and grew strongly in April, by almost 70,000 people; the labor market has shown much more resistance than in previous crises. Two: confidence indicators improve both in the industrial sector and — most importantly — in services, with the so-called PMIs at their highest in the last two years. Three: consumption begins to improve, for example in card payment data. Four: the industry has taken off, as shown by the indices of industrial production, energy consumption or cement consumption. Five: even services are beginning to recover vital signs, according to the first estimates of hotel reservations. And six: almost all those numbers are summarized in one, the acceleration of the vaccination figures and its correlate in the form of fewer infections, deaths and occupation of hospital beds due to covid.

“The recovery” of the Spanish economy “will begin in the second half of the year,” said Vice President Nadia Calviño this Monday in A Coruña. The economy has just lowered the growth forecast for the whole of the year, in view of a negative first quarter, with a 0.5% drop in GDP due to the third wave and restrictive measures to stop contagions. The strong vaccination rate has changed that pattern. The second quarter may already end in a positive light, and the comeback may have already begun, judging by a series of data monitored by both the Ministry of the Economy and the Bank of Spain: the first signs were seen in March and have been consolidated and extended. in April. “Things are getting better and the normal thing is that growth gradually accelerates as the year progresses, always depending on the vaccines and that the virus does not give new troubles”, says Óscar Arce, chief economist of the Bank of Spain . “The risk in the short term was the vaccination rate; For the summer, the key is to save the tourist season, and by the end of the year the execution of European funds will be important. The main uncertainties at the end of last year in the international arena are being cleared up in a positive sense, which also benefits the Spanish economy. But I’m afraid that lowering our guard would be a mistake, ”adds Arce.

Forecasts are organized mirages and with the shock caused by the pandemic, forecasting becomes a kind of precarious expedition to the horizon. But Spanish economists look to countries that are more advanced in vaccination – Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States – to see what could happen. The normal thing, when uncertainty is reduced, is that all the saved saving – three points of GDP in the case of families, and additional billions of euros in companies – gradually end up boosting private consumption and investment, depending on of that economic animal so elusive that are the expectations. “Leading indicators offer the first good news on the consumption side, and the normal thing would be for GDP to pick up speed to end the year at around 6%. It gives the feeling that we have left the worst behind. But there is still a lot of uncertainty, especially with the tourist season and markets like the British. If that clears up, we can see a very positive shot of expectations, but for this the fundamental thing is vaccines and infections ”, says Ángel Talavera, from Oxford Economics.

Decisions in the main source markets to travel this summer will be made in the coming weeks: Spain would do well to keep things under control because the summer season is capital for an economy that concentrates 12% of GDP in that sector. “The rebound is already there, but the recovery still needs to be worked on, and the tourist summer is going to be fundamental,” concludes Carlos Martínez Mongay, former deputy director general of the European Commission.

Brussels and Frankfurt

There are two major differences between the Great Lockdown and the Great Recession or other crises of the past. On the one hand, the labor market has held up much better this time, due to the introduction of flexibility elements such as temporary employment regulation files (ERTE). On the other, 10 years ago, the austerity sponsored by Berlin and Brussels did a lot of damage to economies like Spain, and the ECB did not measure up until well into the euro crisis; on this occasion, Europe has not made any gross errors. However, and even with the rebound already underway, the road ahead is the equivalent of the Alpine stages on the Tour: ”Brussels has to make decisions on fiscal rules, and the ECB must clarify what it is going to do from spring. But Spain must also minimize political risks to give the right signals to economic agents. Consensus is needed for reforms. And it is necessary to clarify the support of the Government to execute the recovery plan with guarantees ”, adds Mongay.

The Government managed to approve the Budgets a few months ago and with this La Moncloa predicted a long and relatively peaceful legislature. The successive waves of contagion and the enormous political noise soon denied that possibility. The motion of no confidence in Murcia and the political domino that has ended with the overwhelming majority of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Community of Madrid have generated some nervousness in the ranks of the Government coalition. President Pedro Sánchez is confident of the next two years of strong recovery to recover the initiative, but analysts do not have them all with them. “The rebound has already started, and that can build confidence. But the government’s passivity in relation to tourism and aid to companies, in a scenario in which tens of thousands of entrepreneurs may be forced to close the blind, has delayed the recovery. And the pre-crisis GDP levels are not going to recover until the end of 2022 or 2023. I see many, many doubts in the Executive ”, criticizes Juan Ignacio Crespo.