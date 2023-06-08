Fernando Ortiz resigned as coach America club on May 22 after the team was eliminated by Chivas de Guadalajara in the semifinals of the Closing 2023 of the MX League. This news was unexpected and the board headed by Santiago Baños had no plan B In this stage.
According to recent reports, the Eagles have been snubbed by various technicians, such as Javier Aguirre, Juan Carlos Osorio, Diego Alonso, Hernan Crespo and Pablo Pezzolano. In this context, the name of a technician who has experience in the Spain national team.
According to various reports, Club América would be interested in signing Robert Moreno as coach for the Apertura 2023 tournament. The Spanish strategist is currently as free agent after be fired by him Grenada CF in March 2022.
According to information from the América Monumental portal, Moreno is one of the most liked options in Coapa and will compete with Mauro Camoranesi, andre jardine and German Burgos to keep the position.
Moreno had a brief, but brilliant journey at the helm of La Furia Roja, in which he got seven wins and two draws in nine games. The Spanish strategist he was 237 days in office.
However, at the club level Moreno has not been able to replicate this success. His experiences with AS Monaco and Grenade They had more pain than glory.
The new América coach is expected to join the squad before next week’s trip to the United States to face Toluca and Monterrey in friendly duels.
