More than half of the elements that are part of the Citroën ‘made in Spain’ are also ‘made in Spain’, a proportion that reaches its maximum level in 67% of the parts of the Citroën C4 X. A commitment to the product and Spanish know-how in which more than 300 companies located in 14 autonomous communities. Each Citroën produced in Spain carries a little bit of Galicia, Aragon, Madrid, Cantabria, Asturias, Andalusia, Extremadura, the Basque Country, Navarra, Catalonia, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, La Rioja and the Valencian Community.

These figures are added to the more than 13.2 million vehicles produced in the plants of Madrid, Vigo and Zaragoza and a commercial presence that began with the creation of the Spanish Society of Citroën Automobiles in 1925. And it is that the ‘Double Chevrón’ brand is the protagonist of the history of the automobile in Spain; and, for more than 60 years, a ‘Made in Spain’ brand. Several of the 37 models manufactured in our country are already part of the landscape and collective memory, including the van version of the Citroën 2CV with which this saga began.

In fact, Citroën is currently the only automobile brand that produces vehicles in three different plants in Spain: Madrid, Vigo and Zaragoza. Five strategic models for the brand, belonging to very diverse segments and representing six out of ten Double Chevrón registrations in the Spanish market: the medium sedan with aesthetic features and innovative features is embodied by the Citroën C4 and its electric version, the Citroën ë-C4; Elegance, interior space and versatility have their best support in the Citroën C4 X and ë-C4 X. Both models are manufactured in the center of Madrid. SUVs, the fashion segment, also have their representative in the Citroën C3 Aircross, produced in Zaragoza. Likewise, commercial and multi-purpose vehicles have a benchmark in the Citroën Berlingo, synonymous with comfort, innovation and load capacity with a Galician accent for almost a quarter of a century.



All these models, benchmarks in their respective segments, are one of the great assets of Stellantis’ industrial leadership in Spain, with 851,661 vehicles produced in 2022, 38.4% of the cars manufactured in our country. Figures that translate into jobs, technology, as shown by the 112,768 100% electric units produced, wealth and exports of the ‘Spain Brand’ to the five continents.



The models, in detail



The Citroën C3 Aircross, manufactured in Zaragoza exclusively for Europe for more than 5 years, has personalization as its strong points, with up to 70 possible combinations on the exterior, comfort and technology, with no less than 12 functions to help driving.

The interior space and versatility are two of the great assets of this SUV. It incorporates, with 520 liters, the most spacious trunk in its category. Added to its modularity and its ability to adapt to very diverse terrain, it makes the new Citroën C3 Aircross a car that opens up to infinite possibilities, both in daily life and in moments of leisure.

The C segment is located in the center of the automotive market in Europe. It is a category traditionally dominated by mid-range sedans, a type of vehicle in which Citroën has not stopped innovating and opting for unique aesthetics and features, such as the Citroën C4, which hits the roads all over the world. from the production lines of the Stellantis Madrid Center since 2020.

The Citroën C4 presents a new way of seeing sedans, with aesthetic and technical nods to classic models of the brand, such as the Citroën GS. An innovative vision that has found great support among Spanish motorists, as demonstrated by its leadership in its category, with 7,156 registrations. This vehicle combines the elegance and dynamism that characterize sedans with the versatility and adventurous spirit embodied by SUVs. The new generation of the C4 becomes a first-rate ambassador of the exclusive ‘Citroën Advanced Comfort’ programme, combining innovations such as the Advanced Comfort seats or the suspension with progressive hydraulic shock absorbers with the silence and fluidity of electric mobility, in the Citroën ë-C4. In the technological section, this new model has 20 driving assistance functions, among which are: Highway Driver Assist (level 2 autonomous driving) and head up display, a benchmark in visual comfort.

Also produced at Stellantis Madrid, the Citroën C4 X dares to challenge traditional definitions of compact bodies to offer something innovative and distinctive: a design that combines the elegant silhouette of a fastback with the modern look of an SUV, as well as the refinement timeless and space aboard a 4-door sedan. A new, comfortable, practical and ‘made in Spain’ way of enjoying the car.

As it could not be less in a Citroën, comfort has been taken care of down to the smallest detail. Thanks to the advantages of its unique design, the new Citroën C4 X leads its segment in such important dimensions for people who travel in the rear seats as knee and elbow room. In addition to traveling with spaciousness and comfort, they will also be able to move their luggage without having to give up anything, thanks to a 510-liter trunk with very wide access so that loading and unloading it is not a problem. In the front row, the driver and front passenger can enjoy front seats with a massage function, to overcome kilometer journeys without back problems.

Manufactured in Vigo since the launch of its first generation in 1996, the Citroën Berlingo is designed with all the comfort and features of a car, with special attention to modularity and interior space. Some characteristics that can be enjoyed both in proposals focused on leisure or family use, including a camper version, and another Berlingo Van, which adapts to all professional uses thanks to a wide variety of sizes, finishes, options and silhouettes. It is the leading commercial vehicle in Spain during the first half of the year, with 13,101 registrations and a 17.9% market share.