It is difficult for the Spanish monarchy to improve its image in the public opinion. While on the one hand he makes great efforts to discreetly bring King Juan Carlos closer, who traveled to celebrate the 60th birthday of her eldest daughter, Elena, in Madrid, on the other, reverberates after an alleged infidelity that Queen Letizia would have committed during the first years of her current marriage to King Felipe came to light. VI, by maintaining a romantic relationship with his ex-brother-in-law Jaime del Burgo.

Although Jaime Peñafiel, a renowned journalist on real issues, He had already argued it in his most recent book Letizia and I, A post on the X account by Del Burgo himself made what he himself narrates in the book gain more weight.

The former brother-in-law of the Spanish monarch uploaded a photo of Letizia wearing a black pashmina in what appears to be a bathroom and when she was apparently pregnant, Next to the photo Del Burgo wrote: “Love. I wear your pashmina. It's like feeling you next to me. He takes care of me. Protects me. I count the hours until we see each other again. Loving You. Out of here. Yours”, in reference to the supposed message that the queen would have sent him then.

Queen Letizia showing her pregnancy

But that was not all. On the same social network, Del Burgo made reference to Peñafiel's book and was in charge of clarifying the different “stages” that the author of the publication highlights in his text. “1) Love relationship, from 2002 to 2004; 2) Friends and confidants, from 2004 to 2010; 3) Long-lasting and continuous loving relationship, 2010 and 2011; 4) As brothers-in-law, 2012 to 2016.

It is the third relationship that ends abruptly after two years, a few months after Letizia Ortiz resigned as Princess of Asturias.divorce from Felipe and establishing themselves as a couple in New York, which was what we had planned,” Del Burgo explained.

Although Del Burgo deleted the publication shortly after, he posted another on the same social network with the explanation of what happened: “I don't change a comma of my deleted posts. I appreciate the messages from those who have understood that I would have my reasons. I have no grudge against those who have threatened to kill me. I don't feel proud. But the truth is what it is. I recognize only one king, he is in heaven and his name is Jesus of Nazareth. “He will judge me.”

According to Peñafiel's book, Letizia and Jaime had a romantic relationship between 2000 and 2004., that last year was when the then Prince Philip arrived on the scene. However, Letizia would have resumed her love affair with Jaime between 2010 and 2011, when she was already married.

“They saw each other secretly and she was very in love with him, to the point that she wanted to leave the crown to leave together,” the text says.

It should be noted that Letizia's two pregnancies were one in 2005, when she was expecting Leonor, and the other in 2007, when she was carrying Sofía in her womb. With which the image that Del Burgo shared with his followers would correspond to the stage of “friends and confidants” according to his own definition.

The kings of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia Photo: House of HM the King/EFE

A challenge for the Spanish crown

Lawyer and businessman from Navarra, del Burgo met Telma Ortiz, Letizia's sister, precisely through the latter and they got married in 2012. In 2014, they decided to put an end to their relationship, apparently, due to the fact that Jaime will not stop traveling for work. However, shortly after, they realized that they wanted to stay together and resumed their marriage, but in 2016 the final break came.

For her part, Letizia, who divorced the writer Alonso Guerrero Pérez, whom she had married in 1998, after just a year of marriage, She married the then Prince of Bourbon in 2004, in a ceremony that kept the press around the world in suspense. But, according to his ex-brother-in-law, both would have maintained a romantic relationship prior to this wedding and would have resumed it years later.

Peñafiel's book also indicates that even a marriage request by Del Burgo would have been truncated due to the appearance of the monarch in the former journalist's life.

“Marriage is going through a bad situation,” said Peñafiel in an interview for Catalonia Radio., in view of the earthquake that arose. “It is not new. It has been known that Letizia is an unfaithful wife. The love of her life is Jaime del Burgo. He is my informant. The topic comes up now for revenge, possibly. He tells things he shouldn't tell. In the book I count one percent. What I keep silent about is the most intimate part. According to Jaime del Burgo, Letizia had more extramarital affairs than his. Felipe is a poor man, he has no character. She is bossy. She cannot have the life she wants,” the crown expert stated.

Now those in the know connect the dots and deduce that the crisis that Felipe and Letizia experienced in 2013 was related to these alleged affairs and notas was attributed then, to the Nóos case – a scandal of tax crimes that involved Infanta Cristina and her ex-husband Iñaki Urdangarin – and the crisis due to the discovery of Juan Carlos I's affair with Corinna Larsen.

According to the Spanish press, members of the Borbón family knew about Letizia's infidelity, but remained silent at the request of the Royal House.

This matter, as leaked, was the central theme at the celebration lunch for Infanta Elena's 60th birthday last Wednesday and attended, with leaden feet, by her father, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, in one of the few visits to the country from Abu Dhabi, where he has lived in voluntary exile since 2020, when he left prompted by the scandal surrounding his ex-lover Larsen and the crimes attributed to him and from which he emerged unscathed.

Since then, The Royal House makes every effort to improve the damaged image of the crown. But it is not easy, because when you put out a fire, another more intense one ignites.

The other revelations of the book Letizia and I

The love affair is not the only revelation in the book Letizia and I. Peñafiel, who has never hidden the bad opinion he has of the queen, He reviews his loves since he was very young.

He says, for example, that, years befores, she had relations at the same time with Alonso Guerrero, who was her teacher and became her husbandand with journalists Jim Russo and David Tejera.

“I don't know why Letizia, at that time, was so desperately looking for company,” comments Peñafiel in relation to the end of the 90s.

She married Guerrero in 1998. “At that first wedding, at the exit of the town hall, they threw grains of rice at the newlyweds, and then the ceremony continued with the celebration in a restaurant specialized in weddings and baptisms in Almendralejo, known by the name of El Paraíso, presided over by an ice figure,” says Peñafiel in the book. “The second, in the Royal Palace, with Limoges crockery, silver cutlery and linen tablecloths,” he adds sarcastically, to demonstrate the change from a humble life to the luxurious life of a queen.

Queen Letizia is also known as a fashion reference in Spanish society.

In fact, it explains that contrast a little more. She says that surely “she was tired of a more than modest life in Rivas Vaciamadrid, a modest Madrid suburb where not even the subway reached at that time and where he had lived since his father brought the family in 1987 fleeing debt in Oviedo.”

He narrates, too, and this is another bomb that he drops from the book, that wheno Felipe and Letizia met on October 17, 2002 at a meal where a friend, she was having relations with David Tejerawith whom she was pregnant.

“She aborts because she knows that, with that pregnancy, she cannot become the future consort,” Peñafiel explained in the interview with Catalan radio. “She asked Felipe to clean up the trail of the abortion from the clinic where she performed it so that no one would find out and there she made a mistake because it is illegal”he added.

The books of Peñafiel, 91 years old, always have a great impact in Spain. On this occasion, however, he claims that they have tried to cover it up within the country and that, instead, they have called him from places like Australia, England and France, where the scandal has appeared on the covers of important magazines.

“Has something happened here? —She asks, and he himself answers—: No.This is a broken marriage, it doesn't exist right now because it can't exist. The scandals are public and perhaps not because of me, but because of the person who has been Letizia's great love: Jaime del Burgo,” he assures.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

TIME CORRESPONDENT

MADRID