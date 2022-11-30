The Spanish court will consider the incident with the explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid. on Wednesday, November 30, the agency reports Europa Press with reference to legal sources.

It is noted that since it is an explosion, the court should take over the investigation.

“Central Court No. 4 of the National Court, headed by José Luis José Luis Calama, took over the investigation into the explosion of this device,” the article says.

The judge will decide whether the National Judicial College of Spain is authorized to further investigate the incident.

According to the Spanish edition La Vanguardia, the envelope containing the explosive device was addressed to Ambassador Sergei Pogoreltsev. However, it was not allowed through the scanner, so the envelope was opened by a guard in the garden of the embassy.

An explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid took place earlier in the day. It is known that the explosive device was in a letter that was opened by an embassy employee. He was slightly injured and was able to get to the hospital on his own.

Reuters, citing the Spanish police, said that detectives would investigate the incident with the assistance of forensic and intelligence investigators.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry instructed to strengthen the security of all foreign diplomatic institutions.