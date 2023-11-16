The Spanish Congress re-elected the socialist leader Pedro Sánchez as president of the Government this Thursday, with 179 votes in favor of his investiture, three more than the necessary absolute majority established in 176out of a total of 350 deputies.

Sánchez received the support of the left-wing, independence, nationalist and regionalist parties with whom he reached agreements after being proposed as a candidate by King Felipe VI on October 3.

“I declare that the confidence of Congress has been granted to Mr. Pedro Sánchez,” announced the president of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol.

The support of the seven deputies of the Catalan secessionist Carles Puigdemontthanks to a controversial agreement to amnesty the independentists, was key for Sánchez, at the head of the government since 2018 after then winning a motion of censure, to remain in office for four more years.

View of the chamber while the President of the Government in office, Pedro Sánchez (c, in the background).

Before the vote, the socialist leader claimed the full legitimacy of his investiture and urged the conservative Popular Party (PP), the main opposition party, winner of the July elections, to accept its defeat. He stressed that Its Government is fully constitutional as the representation of the Spanish people resides in Parliament.

A Government that, he recalled, has power only limited by the laws and the temporary mandate that it entails.

Democracy is only possible if this temporary and limited defeat is accepted. This is parliamentary democracy and this is how it must continue to be if we want to preserve our free and peaceful coexistence.

It will now be Felipe VI who formalizes Sánchez’s appointment as head of the Executive, once Armengol informs him of the Chamber’s decision, which is expected for this Thursday.

Sánchez will be able to form a new Government in the coming days with his allies from the far-left Sumar coalition, ending almost four months of blockade since the legislative elections of July 23.

The President of the Government came second in those elections, behind his conservative rival Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and in recent weeks he has had to negotiate everywhere to seal agreements with various regionalist groups, whose support is proving crucial in the absence of a clear majority. in Parliament.

Specifically, he has had to hold talks with Puigdemont’s Together for Catalonia party, who has lived in Belgium for six years to avoid prosecution for leading Catalonia’s attempted secession in 2017.

Agreeing, after intense negotiations, to support Sánchez’s re-election, Puigdemont obtained from the socialists a commitment to the upcoming approval of an amnesty law for hundreds of prosecuted pro-independence supporterswhich should allow him to return to Spain.

Opponents of Pedro Sánchez’s investiture demonstrate around the Congress of Deputies.

After two tense investiture sessions, marked by the approval of the amnesty for Catalan independentists, Sánchez achieved reelection for his third term as president of the Spanish Government, where he must maintain a complex balance with all the parties that supported him.

In addition to defending the amnesty before the parliamentary groups, the socialist leader presented in his interventions in Congress a program for the next legislature based on harmony, social rights and the international projection of Spain.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE and AFP