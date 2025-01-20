As technology advances, everything around us does too, including the methods in which we pay, we have already seen how little by little cash is disappearing and giving way to other forms in online format.

Without a doubt, the big winner in recent years in Spain is the Bizum system, a form of instant payment that only requires the phone number of the other person (as long as they are also registered in Bizum) to be able to send money.

The arrival of Bizum in Spain was a revolution, because it solved the problem of not carrying cash, since it is much faster and more direct than bank transfers. Nowadays Bizum is used daily by millions of Spaniards, both for payments between individuals and businesses, which have also adopted this modality to provide more facilities to their clients.

but now Silbo Money, a financial technology company or fintech Sevillian wants to put an end to Bizum with an even more modern solution adapted to the current times. Silbo Money, previously known as Pagochat, is a startup founded in 2021 by some former members and directors of the main banks in our country.

The idea of ​​this company, and that has just received the green light from the Bank of Spain, is that you can make payments directly from WhatsApp, And as if it were just another chat, users only have to write to the Silbo Money contact to be able to send them money without having to leave the app.

The idea is that this system allows users to:

Send and receive money. Divide expenses between groups. Pay in certain stores. Manage common expenses. Request refunds.

The truth is that this system is not yet available, and as we have learned, Silbo Money is going to begin with a testing phase in which around 10,000 users They will have access to your system and will be able to carry out this series of procedures available from a WhatsApp chat.

In its initial phase, this startup has already raised 1.5 million euros, and by 2025 they aspire to raise up to 2 million more, something that does not seem so far-fetched, since its product is focused on the most installed app and used in our country, so a function as useful as payments within it looks like it will be a success.