Betis said they are discussing Jose’s transfer to Spartak

Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo spoke about the possible transfer of Spanish club football player Willian Jose to Spartak Moscow. His words lead Sport24.

According to the functionary, discussions about the transition are ongoing. “In the coming days we hope to get clarity on the situation with Jose’s transfer,” Fajardo said.

Last season, Jose played 33 matches in the Spanish Championship. The Brazilian forward scored 10 goals and made 5 assists.

The Transfermarkt portal estimates Jose’s value at 5 million euros. He was recruited to the Brazilian national team, made up of players no older than 20 years old.