‘Star Wars’ is part of the collective imagination of several generations. “I am your father” or “May the force be with you” are phrases that transcended celluloid and are still present in everyday conversations. The saga has its own day to commemorate: on May 4, fans of that galaxy so, so far away pay homage to the characters, the story and the background of the saga created by George Lucas. The first ‘Star Wars’ films were completely supervised by Lucas until Lucasfilm was acquired by Disney in 2012, whose managers have taken the plot and business reins of the saga.

‘Star Wars’ is one of the most popular sagas in the history of cinema. The fight of evil against good caught the family audience from the beginning, that is, from the 80s. Adventure cinema had (and has) a great pull. After the original trilogy (‘A New Hope’, ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Return of the Jedi’) came the prequel trilogy (‘The Phantom Menace’, ‘Attack of the Clones’ and ‘Revenge of the Sith’) and the sequel trilogy (‘The Force Awakens’, ‘The Last Jedi’ and ‘The Rise of Skywalker’). Let’s face it, it’s not hard to get lost in the galactic universe.

To these titles we must add the anthology (‘Rogue One: a Star Wars story’ and ‘Han Solo: a Star Wars story’) and television productions (‘The mandalorian’, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, ‘ Obi-Wan Kenobi’, ‘The Acolyte’, among others). That said: it’s not hard to get lost in the galaxy far away even for fans.

So much audiovisual production needs different scenarios. What is the galaxy made of? It draws from Spanish cities, or rather, from locations located in Spain. The plot of ‘Andor’ takes place between the planets Chandrila and Coruscant. Where are Chandrila and Coruscant located on a map? In Valencia, specifically in the City of Arts and Sciences, where the second season of the ‘Star Wars’ saga series has been filmed these days. The Palau de les Arts and the Principe Felipe Museum have already hosted recordings of a blockbuster that has mobilized more than 2,000 people and used 700 extras. These shores of the Mediterranean have seen the usual ‘Star Wars’ space and futuristic vehicles ‘circulate’.

What is ‘Andor’ about? It is a prequel to the film ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, which follows the character Cassian Andor five years before the events of the film. In this fiction, an origin is elaborated for the Rebel Alliance that fights against the empire and steals the plans of the Death Star.

The actors Benjamin Bratt, Stellan Skarsgärd and Robert Emms, who plays Lonni Jung in ‘Andor’, have filmed in Valencia. The protagonists of the ‘Star Wars’ series have gone to the City of Arts: Diego Luna (Cassian Andor) and Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma) have filmed a sequence on the cantilever of the Príncipe Felipe Museum, which was captured in a video by an amateur.

Scene from ‘Attack of the clones’ recorded in the Plaza de España in Seville.



The filming of ‘Star Wars’ in the complex designed by Santiago Calatrava in Valencia has aroused great interest and expectation. It is not the first time that the galactic saga has generated a media stir in Spain. In September 2000, George Lucas’s team landed in Seville to record the arrival of Senator Amidala on Naboo. The chosen setting was the Plaza de España in the Andalusian capital and the main actors, Natalie Portman and Hayden Christiansen, together with the director of ‘Episode VII: The Force Awakens’, hung around there. In 48 hours, what was later barely two minutes of footage was recorded. Those two days revolutionized the city. More than 7,000 people tried to get a role as an extra, although only fifty lucky ones can say that they were part of one of the most important sagas of cinema. The perimeter of the Plaza de España was completely closed and admirers crowded the bars of the Parque de María Luisa to try to see their idols.

After ‘The awakening of the force’, the galaxy returned to Spain. In June 2017 ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’ was filmed in the Pecenescal Valley, in the Jandía Natural Park (Fuerteventura). The production team selected this Canary Island for its dune environment and climate. Some of the unique scenes of this production in Fuerteventura served to evoke the mythical homeland of Han Solo. The recording of the Disney film left between 13 and 15 million euros of economic benefits on the island, according to sources from the Cabildo de Fuerteventura said at the time.