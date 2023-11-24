EL PAÍS launched an investigation into pedophilia in the Spanish Church in 2018 and has a database updated with all known cases. If you know of any case that has not seen the light, you can write to us at: [email protected]. If it is a case in Latin America, the address is: [email protected].

The Spanish bishops affirm that they will compensate all victims of abuse, even in cases where the aggressor has died, when the Church has the “moral conviction” that the event occurred. “We will have to study case by case. And if that moral conclusion is reached, there will be that moral reparation,” explained this Monday the spokesperson and secretary general of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), César García Magán, at the press conference after the plenary assembly of the Spanish episcopate. Until now, in the action guide published in May by the EEC, called EEC instruction on sexual abuse, the bishops ruled out compensating victims whose perpetrator is dead, which happens in the majority of cases. This is one of the safe points that will be incorporated into the future “comprehensive reparation plan for victims” of pedophilia in the Church that the bishops have unanimously approved to launch its development.

“It’s a iter of work that has been presented by the coordination service of the child care offices and has three fundamental lines of orientation: care for victims, prevention and comprehensive reparation in all perspectives, psychological, social, spiritual and also the economic one,” explained García Magán. The spokesperson has not specified the expected deadline for approval of the plan: “It will be done as soon as possible.” He has also not specified if the bishops are clear about the scale they plan to pay the victims, nor if they plan to sell assets to make reparations. “In principle, the perpetrators, who are the ones who committed the crime, and, where appropriate, the institutions involved, have to pay. For example, if the perpetrator has died, the institution. If it is a diocese or if it is an institute of consecrated life. In principle, the Episcopal Conference, well no,” he pointed out.

Francisco César García Magán, this Friday in Madrid. Daniel Gonzalez (EFE)

After the press conference, the bishops published a four-page statement in which they apologize to the victims, commit to “being accountable to them” and being more transparent in their investigations and reparation processes. “We want to express unequivocally the pain, shame and sadness that this reality causes in us,” the document says. As usual, they have made no mention of the cover-up and silencing that the Church has practiced for decades in the face of abuse. On the other hand, they have stressed that pedophilia is also a social problem and that it is unfair that, due to this issue, the work of all priests and religious is called into question. “It is not fair to attribute to everyone the evil caused by some,” the Spanish prelates point out in the statement.

The bishops’ announcement clashes head-on with the audit on child abuse that they commissioned more than a year and a half ago from the law firm Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo, one of whose tasks is precisely to prepare a proposal on how the Church should compensate the victims. Despite the fact that the office delivered the almost complete report to the bishops last Friday (in the absence of contributions from external advisors to the firm), the bishops affirm that they have only received four documents: a draft subject to changes, of about 800 pages , and three annexes with a provisional table of complaints and prevention tables of the Spanish dioceses and congregations. The only thing that the secretary general has advanced is that the index of the document “does not correspond to the one originally approved.”

The relationship between Javier Cremades’ office and the EEC has been tense in recent months, and the institution even gave him a ten-day ultimatum last month to deliver the report. The firm refused to accept it and announced that it would present it in December. The bishops had to decide in this assembly whether to consider the contract broken or admit its explanations. García Magán has indicated that a decision has not yet been made.

The assembly is also held in the midst of expectation for the visit to the Pope that all the Spanish bishops will make next Tuesday in Rome, in response to an unusual summons from the pontiff. The official pretext is to analyze the inspection, also exceptional, that the Vatican has carried out of the Spanish seminaries. However, the call was announced two days after Omella made his first assessment of the Ombudsman’s report, accusing journalists of lying about the figures “with the intention of deceiving.” Asked about this meeting, García Magán explained that the management of the pedophile scandal is not among the points to be discussed in Rome, but that, if the Pope asked them, they would inform him of everything: “If the Pope opens the dialogue, we will do it with great interest.” He stated that they had no fear, although he admitted that this call “is not something that happens every day.”

During the press conference, García Magán once again conditioned the Church’s participation in the Ombudsman’s proposal to participate in a state reparation fund, through an independent body that recognizes them as such and establishes reparations. “The Church will always repair. What I do say is that this compensation management, if a fund is created to compensate all victims, we will participate. If it is to compensate the victims of the Church, whether with a judicial ruling, or without a judicial ruling, or from a point of view of a moral or ethical obligation, then we will manage it,” the CEE spokesperson pointed out.

The truth is that the EEC has never wanted to report on the compensation it has paid until now. He hasn’t done it this Friday either. The general secretary of the bishops himself firmly stated a few months ago that he was not aware of any diocese or religious order having paid compensation for pedophilia. However, according to an EL PAÍS count of judicialized cases, the Church has already paid at least 2.1 million euros to 230 victims who suffered abuse from 53 pedophiles. The amounts range between 675 euros and 73,000 euros per victim. In fact, in the Ombudsman’s Report, seven dioceses admit to having paid them on some occasion (Cartagena, Mallorca, Tui-Vigo, Vitoria, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao and Madrid).

Since the publication of the Ombudsman’s report, the Spanish bishops, led by their president, Cardinal Juan José Omella, have publicly discredited him. In fact, Omella, in the opening speech of the plenary session this Monday, assured that the results of the report on pedophilia in the Church of the Ombudsman were not valid and attacked the survey carried out by GAD3 on the estimate of victims in the religious sphere (a 1 .13% of the population, that is, more than 440,000 people): We express our intense disappointment for the aforementioned extrapolation and for the dubious reliability of the results presented from said survey. (…) We have reviewed the information on the aforementioned survey provided by the Ombudsman in his report and, frankly, it is impossible for us to trust the veracity and reliability of such results,” said the president of the bishops. The Archbishop of Barcelona also once again accused the journalists of “defamation” for calculating the percentage (the Ombudsman does not include numerical figures of estimates in his study), which he considers an “exorbitant” figure. But the head of the bishops not only attacked the GAD3 survey, but also against demographic surveys in general and questioned the credibility of sociological science: “The surveys are not reliable because there is no way to confirm the veracity of the answer.” ”.