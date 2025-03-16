The Spanish Church where the greatest number of mummies were in Toledo

Toledo is a city with a fascinating history, where every corner hides vestiges of its medieval past and its multicultural heritage.

However, among all its secrets, there is one that stands out for its exceptional character: The Church of San Andrésa temple that keeps inside the greater number of mummies found in Spain.

Built in the twelfth centurythis church has witnessed the passage of different civilizations and architectural styles, combining elements Mudejares, Gothic and Baroque.

But what really makes her special is not her art or her history, but the discovery that took place in her crypt In the decade of the 60s: More than 50 mummified bodies They were found in their subsoil, in an amazing state of conservation.

Natural mummification: the enigma of San Andrés

The finding surprised the researchers, who analyzed the bodies and determined that they corresponded to people who lived between End of the 18th and early nineteenth century. Among them, they found themselves mostly elderly womenalthough there were also remains of Children and religious.

The most shocking thing about this discovery is that mummies They preserved naturallywithout intervention of artificial techniques. Experts conclude that this is due to Toledo subsoil conditions.

Low humidity and crypt ventilation would have favored the desiccation of the bodies, allowing the preservation of tissues, clothes and even some personal objects.

A temple of historical and scientific interest

The discovery of the crypt of San Andrés has turned this temple into A reference within the funeral heritage of Spainattracting the attention of archaeologists and forensics who continue to study the phenomenon.

However, today, access to the crypt remains restricted to the public, which further increases the halo of mystery surrounding this place.

Toledo, a city that does not cease to surprise with its historical legacy, adds with the church of San Andrés One of the most unusual discoveries of Spanish archeology.

A unique testimony that continues to awaken the interest of historians and curious, and that demonstrates, once again, that the history of this city still keeps secrets to reveal.